PHOTOS: Richmond's first tennis development camp a huge success





ROCKINGHAM A little rain couldn't dampen or end the fun at Richmond Senior High Schools tennis camp. The youth tennis program held its first development camp with Jessica Covington as head coach on Monday, concluding its final day. Starting last Monday, the first two days were divided between outside and in the school gym. Rain from Tropical Storm Debby postponed the last day of camp. The inaugural camp hosted more than 30 boys and girls ages eight and up. Covington said she was pleased with the turnout, including the ratio of younger players to current members of the Raider and Lady Raider teams. Tom Sweitzer, a USPTA Master Pro from Legacy Lakes, led the instruction all three days. A seasoned, multi-award-winning coach, Sweitzer was named National Tennis Pro of the Year. This was a really great experience, because it was our first camp, Covington said. The number of boys and girls that participated was encouraging to see and it shows that this sport has a lot of interest in our area. I really think everyone had a great time, even with the postponement. Tom is a fantastic instructor who really knows the game, she continued. He was able to teach a wide range of techniques and little nuances of the game that helped players of all levels. His instruction made our program better and gave the younger players a great starting point. We are so grateful to him. TENNIS CAMP Richmond's inaugural camp wrapped up Monday after a postponement by TS Debby. This thread features videos of campers and head instructor and USPTA Master Pro Tom Sweitzer, shot by head coach Jessica Covington. #ROSports photo.twitter.com/OyAHbrGO4t — RO Sport (@ROSports_) August 12, 2024 During the three-day camp, the players worked on various basic principles. On the last day of the camp on Monday, the campers worked on volleying exercises and overhead hitting, among other things. Members of the Raider and Lady Raider tennis teams both participated in the drills and also helped with instruction. Sweitzer provided rackets and tennis balls for the camp. The Lady Raider tennis team opens its season next Tuesday at Southern Lee High School, starting at 4 p.m. The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview of the girls tennis team later this week. Below are photos from the final day of camp on Monday, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar. Tom Sweitzer (left), a USPTA Master Pro, leads campers through volleying drills during the final day of camp on Monday. (Kyle Pillar, Sports Editor)

