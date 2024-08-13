Sports
London hockey organisation gets approval from commission to add livestream cameras to arenas
It could soon be possible for friends and family of young ice hockey players in London, and for the players themselves, to watch games or practices at the city's ice rinks.
City councillors on the Community and Protective Services Committee voted unanimously on Monday in favour of a plan to expand cameras and video streaming capabilities to eight council-owned ice rinks as part of an agreement with the Greater London Hockey Association (GLHA).
The organisation, which runs hockey programmes for youth and young adults in London aged between eight and 21, will pay for the installation and operation of the cameras, a council report said.
The cameras themselves are owned by Montreal-based LiveBarn. Alliance Hockey, of which GLHA is a member, signed a deal last year to make the company the video streamer for its members in southwestern Ontario, the staff report said.
On its website, the company describes itself as a provider of live and on-demand video of amateur and youth sporting events from more than 1,000 facilities.
Users can pay a subscription fee to stream videos from the various locations where it operates, including the Ilderon Arena, the Komoka Wellness Centre, the St. Thomas Elgin Memorial Arena and the Western Fair Sports Centre.
Cameras keep London competitive
“I've heard from other hockey parents who have visited us that they were upset that other cities that host tournament weekends had these facilities and we didn't,” said Ward 12 Councilwoman Elizabeth Peloza.
Peloza, who described herself as a “hockey mom” at the meeting, said the cameras would allow family members to watch the game if they couldn't attend, and players to watch the competition and their own goals.
Last year, a video of a 13-year-old Saskatchewan player's 10-second hat trick went viral after it was captured on a LiveBarn camera.
As CBC News previously reported, the cameras also allow viewers to question referees' decisions and hold players and coaches accountable for perceived rule violations.
“It keeps us competitive and provides a higher level of quality service, not only to the people of London, but to everyone who visits our city,” Peloza said.
The city would contract with GLHA to install the cameras in eight arenas, including Argyle, Bostwick, Carling, Earl Nichols, Kinsmen, Medway, Oakridge and Stronach.
The cameras would only be operational during Alliance Hockey member matches and practices throughout the season.
According to the staff report, no cameras will be installed at Lambeth Arena as the Lambeth Minor Hockey Association is a member of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.
The outdated Farquharson Arena will also have to do without cameras.
Ward 5 Councilman Jerry Pribil expressed support for the measure and asked city staff if potential revenue generation opportunities could be identified.
“We have an advertising and sponsorship program, specifically around arenas and rink signage. Like all private companies, LiveBarn…can certainly do that,” said Jon-Paul McGonigle, director of recreation and sports for the city.
“We're not working on that at the moment, but it will definitely be a piece of the puzzle for the future.”
He noted that any revenue sharing opportunities would have to go through GLHA and Alliance Hockey since they entered into the agreement with Live Barn.
The committee's recommendation will be presented to the full council during the council meeting on 24 August.
