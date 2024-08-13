James Anderson considers surprise return to white-ball cricket

Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, retired from international cricket at Lords last month after emotional events. His immediate move to a coaching role seemed to signal the end of his playing career.

But the 42-year-old has never officially announced that he has bowled his last ball and is now considering throwing his hat in the ring for deals in the T20 arena, or even next season's Hundred competition.

That would be quite a turnaround for a man who has spent much of the past decade as a red-ball specialist and last played a 20-over match in 2014, but it also suggests Anderson still has some work to do on the field.

James Anderson with his wife Daniella after his final Test for England

I may be in a bit of denial because I'm fully aware that I'll never play for England again, but I still haven't made a decision about my actual cricket career, he told the PA news agency.

There is definitely a bit of intrigue in the shorter formats, because I've never played franchise stuff. When I look at the Hundred this year, and see the ball swinging around, I feel like I could do a job there.

When this summer is over I can sit down and really think about whether I want to play cricket again next year in whatever form it may be. I am open to thoughts about any form of cricket at the moment, I am still fit enough to play and I am not closing myself off to anything.

It's hard to say whether there will be interest from people wanting me to play in that sort of thing, so we'll just have to wait and see. I know it's been a while since I've played it and age comes up again, but I really feel like I'll be good enough to play that form of cricket.

Anderson was speaking as part of a campaign by the England and Wales Cricket Board to encourage participation in the sport. It seems the only thing that could stop him playing longer is the lure of his latest role as a kingpin.

His current mentorship role is open-ended, but captain Ben Stokes has already suggested Anderson would like to use his expertise on next winter's tour of Australia.

My love for Test cricket will always be there and the Ashes is the biggest thing you can be involved in as an England player. If you're not playing, the next best thing is helping the team from the sidelines, he said.

“It's still a long way off and I have to see if this is what I'm passionate about. Stokesy and England also have to decide if I'm the right man for the job. So far so good, but you never know.

James Anderson, left, with England head coach Brendon McCullum (Martin Rickett/PA)

Whatever his next move, Anderson’s love for the game remains unwavering. At a time when the ECB has publicly pledged to become the most inclusive team sport in the country, the world champion from Burnley is a compelling advocate.

“I was lucky to get into cricket because there wasn't an obvious route for me at school. It's had such a huge impact on my life and who I am and I'd like as many kids as possible to have that opportunity,” he said.

I have been in so many dressing rooms, met so many people from different backgrounds and made so many friends. The England team are trying to be role models for the next generation at the moment with the way we have played the game and I know that will continue.

:: The ECB's latest campaign is encouraging more people to find their way into playing cricket at home and in the community. More information about local opportunities to play can be found at www.ecb.co.uk/play