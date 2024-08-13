Georgia Tech football recruiting: OL Josh Petty becomes program's first five-star commitment in the modern era

Georgia Tech made history on Monday when itreceive a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Josh LittleThe nation's No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 14 prospect in the class of 2025 is the first five-star player to announce his commitment to the Yellow Jackets in the modern recruiting era.

He is also the second-highest-rated recruit to ever commit to Georgia Tech, according to the 247Sports Composite, behind only program legend Calvin Johnson. Petty chose the Yellow Jackets over reported offers from 40 other programs.

Petty, a product of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, visited schools like Florida State, Ohio State and Tennessee last summer, but ultimately decided to stay closer to home.

“I want to thank them [Georgia Tech] for their consistency,” Petty told 247Sports. “They were there from the beginning. They were my first offer. They were so consistent with texting and calling. They were so consistent. It's impressive.”

Petty is the latest in a string of crucial in-state recruiting wins for Georgia Tech. He is the third Georgia prospect with at least a four-star rating to commit to the Yellow Jackets during the 2025 cycle.

Georgia Tech signed two such prospects in 2024, including the cycle’s No. 9 tight end, Luke Harpring of Atlanta. That 2024 Georgia Tech signing class ranked No. 33 in the latest 247Sports Team Composite recruiting rankings, the program’s highest finish since 2020.

With Petty in the ranks, the 2025 class is poised to finish in the top 25 for the first time since 2007.

Four-star defensive end Christian Garrett, the No. 189 prospect nationally, decommitted from Georgia on Sunday and has since received two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Georgia Tech. Garrett, who plays at Bogart, Georgia's Prince Avenue Christian School, took an official visit to Georgia Tech the weekend of June 14.