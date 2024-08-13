Former youth tennis coach who abused 13-year-old for years receives punishment





It started with reports that the former youth tennis coach was using a wooden bat on some of his students in Alabama. When police began investigating the 2018 allegations, they discovered evidence of sexual abuse that began three years earlier, when the coach took a special interest in a 13-year-old female student, according to federal prosecutors. On Thursday, August 8, Leroy Thomas Joyner, Jr., who was convicted in January of unlawfully transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity, was sentenced to 300 months in prison, followed by life parole, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama confirmed in a press release. This important sentence reflects the harm Joyner inflicted on his young and vulnerable victim, U.S. Attorney Ross said in a statement. I am grateful for the courage the victim showed in coming forward and the diligence of the investigating authorities. Because of the actions of everyone involved, a predator is off the streets and our communities are safer. Joyner, now 51 and from Columbus, Georgia, previously ran a tennis club in Dale County, Alabama, where he coached underprivileged children and teenagers, prosecutors said. Want to stay up to date on the latest crime reporting? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. During the investigation, prosecutors discovered that police had sexually abused a young girl for years, her name withheld because she is a minor, who they say Joyner had taken to out-of-state tennis tournaments. There, he engaged in sexual acts with her in multiple states, including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina, prosecutors said. Joyner also allegedly beat the girl with a wooden plank to force her to obey him. The abuse continued until she was 15. In September 2018, detectives began investigating her after reports that he beat her with a paddle, prosecutors said. Because of his position of authority, Joyner targeted young and vulnerable victims, Ross said in a previous statement about the case and said Joyner's reprehensible actions had caused lasting harm. Protecting children from sexual exploitation and abuse is one of the most important responsibilities of law enforcement, he added. As a federal prisoner, Joyner is not eligible for parole, prosecutors say. A judge will determine later whether restitution will be made.

