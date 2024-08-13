Elsen and Van Hellemont selected for All-CAA Preseason Team





RICHMOND, Va. Pien Elsen And Valentine Van Hellemont of Drexel field hockey were selected to the Preseason All-CAA team, the conference announced Monday morning. In addition, Liz Chipman received an honorable mention. Andof Drexel field hockey were selected to the Preseason All-CAA team, the conference announced Monday morning. In addition,received an honorable mention. Elsen was named to the All-CAA Second and All-CAA Rookie teams last season. The Rotterdam-born Dutch native finished her freshman campaign with 16 points, six digs and four assists. She helped the Dragons to the CAA Championships after scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime against Northeastern. This is her first Preseason All-CAA honor. Van Hellemont was named CAA Rookie of the Year and earned a CAA First Team knock in 2023. The forward led the Dragons in goals with 12, and finished second on the team in points with 28. The Lier, Belgium native recorded her first career hat trick in the 7-1 win over conference rival William & Mary. She started all 20 games for Drexel, scoring a point in nine of those contests. This is Van Hellemont’s first Preseason All-CAA honor. Chipman collected three goals and three assists for nine points last season. The graduate student helped the Dragons to five shutouts during the regular season. The two-time captain started all 20 games for Drexel her senior year and was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team in 2022. As a team, the Dragons tied with William & Mary for second place in the CAA preseason coaches poll. Monmouth took the top spot with three first-place votes. Drexel opens the 2024 season on Friday, August 30 at home against Sacred Heart. The action starts at 4:00 PM from Buckley Field and will be streamed on FloLive($). 2024 CAA Field Hockey Preseason Poll Team (1 (st) Points 1. Monmouth (3) 32 T2.Drexel (2) 28 T2. Willem and Maria (2) 28 4. Northeast 22 5. Delaware 20 6. Hofstra 10 7. Towson 7

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://drexeldragons.com/news/2024/8/12/field-hockey-elsen-and-van-hellemont-selected-to-preseason-all-caa-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos