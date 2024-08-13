French President Macron congratulates Chinese athletes on success at Paris Olympics







French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Chinese athletes on their remarkable performances at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games during an exclusive interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday. China finished second in the overall medal standings at Paris 2024, with 40 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 24 bronze medals, the country's best performance at an overseas Olympics. Macron praised China's long-standing commitment to sports, highlighting the country's great success in various fields, from table tennis to swimming. The Chinese athletes made historic breakthroughs in several events, including the men's 100-meter freestyle, women's singles, team rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming, women's boxing, table tennis and diving. China has invested heavily in the world of sports over the years, becoming one of the world's two major sports powers. Congratulations on China's achievements in various events, from table tennis to swimming and many more, which demonstrate China's ability to cultivate excellent athletes and inspire the world, Macron said. Discussing the achievements of both French and Chinese athletes, Macron highlighted the emergence of new talents, including 22-year-old French swimmer Lon Marchand, who has won multiple gold medals. He drew parallels between Marchand’s success and the pride Chinese citizens felt for their own champions. The interview, which was held at the Lyse Palace, also touched on the broader significance of the Olympic Games, with Macron stressing that the event showcased not only athletic charm but also the power of sport to inspire future generations. The interview also touched on the importance of maintaining peace and unity during the Olympics. Macron reiterated the call he made earlier this year with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a global ceasefire during the Games. Peace can only be achieved through dialogue with enemies. Therefore, it is crucial to respect the other side and maintain communication, he noted.



