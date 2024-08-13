Michigan State football on track after first practice game

EAST LANSING One down, one to go.

And with less than 20 days to go until Michigan State football officially ushers in the Jonathan Smith era, the new coach got a chance Saturday to see where the Spartans stand halfway through preseason training camp.

The verdict?

“I thought we were a work in progress,” Smith said after practice Monday. “I think you make some strides every day, and then you have a setback in a day or two when you know there's more installation coming and maybe a few more flaws. You're trying to learn about individual players or schemes and (both) sides of the ball.

So I'm happy with where we are now and the progress we're making.

MSU opens the season on August 30 at 7 p.m. against Florida Atlantic (Big Ten Network). Two more weeks are needed to flesh out the depth chart before the focus shifts to preparing for the game.

Smith said the Spartans got about 100 plays during Saturday’s closed scrimmage at Spartan Stadium, including quality reps on offense, defense and special teams. A second, and likely final, scrimmage (also closed to the media and public) is scheduled for this Saturday as players jockey for starting spots and key roles.

When I say quality, we're learning where we're at, Smith said. And it wasn't flawless, no matter how you look at it. But it was really good work to recognize where we're at after, at that point, 11 practices. And so this is a huge week to move forward.

Barring injuries, some positions are already solidified. Aidan Chiles at quarterback, Jack Velling at tight end and Tanner Miller at center are three of Smith’s former Oregon State players who appear comfortably on their way to starting positions. The same goes for defensive end Khris Bogle, linebacker Cal Haladay and defensive back Dillon Tatum on the other side, as well as returning kicker Jonathan Kim and punter Ryan Eckley.

As for the running battles, Smith pointed to a replenished linebacker room, particularly the inside spot, on defense and a young but deep cadre at wide receiver on offense as positions where the second line of scrimmage could provide some separation between starters and second-string players. He added that senior wideout Montorie Foster is currently nursing an injury that doesn't appear to be long-term or significant, opening up opportunities for others to shine Saturday.

We definitely have some guys that are going to start, but not every position. I mean, this is competitive, Smith said. And we talked last night as a team, we want to be a team that has multiple guys that can go into the game. We want to play at full speed with a lot of effort, and every now and then you're going to get worn down and feel confident with the next guy that goes into the game. And that's what the next few weeks are going to be about.

Velling, a junior who shadowed Smith and much of the Oregon State coaching staff over the winter, said he feels the intensity ramping up toward the season opener as more and more packages are installed and the work progresses from drills to game simulations.

“We don't really talk about it, but we all know it's coming,” said Velling, who was named last week to the watch list for the Mackey Award, which goes to the nation's best tight end at the end of the season. “It's great to have these exhibition games. We can kind of see where we're at and it's great competition against defenses. I just try to focus on one day at a time. But we definitely know FAU is coming and we're ready when they do. But we're just taking it one day at a time and getting better every day.”

New assistant Brian Wozniak, a former Wisconsin tight end who coached the position with Smith at Oregon State the previous six years, explained that players, especially those trying to earn playing time and key roles, need to maintain that short-term mentality after a practice game.

I think your job is not to stress yourself out too much. You know what you have to do, Wozniak said. The more you stress about it, the tighter you're going to play. So for me, when I'm a player, I just do my process that I've done that helps me. How I study, what I study, what film I watch. If I'm going to differentiate myself, my process has to be elite, number one, and number two, just go through that process and trust it.

I tell those guys all the time, I don't need Superman to show up to the scrimmage. Just bring the best version of yourself. And I think that's how they should approach it. If they go into it walking on eggshells, man, I think you're going to see guys that are afraid to make mistakes. That's not what we want.”

For the openers: Owls

Match:Michigan State (4-8 in 2023) vs. Florida Atlantic (4-8 in 2023).

Kick-off:7:00 p.m., August 30; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio:Big Ten Network; WJR-AM (760).