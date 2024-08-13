Pegula defeats Anisimova to successfully defend Canadian women's tennis title

Jessica Pegula had just lost her first set at the National Bank Open.

The momentum was on the side of an opponent sitting a few feet away, a former Grand Slam semifinalist who was making an impressive climb up the WTA Tour rankings.

Pegula felt completely at home in the neighborhood where she grew up and she never blinked an eye.

And then continued to dominate north of the border.

The third-seeded player defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to defend her NBO title in the All-American women's title match on Monday.

This woman from nearby Buffalo, New York, also won the Canadian tennis championship in Montreal last year, improving her record at the event to 17-2.

Pegula defeats Anisimova to capture second straight Canadian Open tennis title

“I really wanted this,” said Pegula, who claimed her sixth tournament win overall. “I know everyone's talking about my record and all that stuff, but it's nice to get through the week and make it happen.

“Just super excited, an honor, really.”

Pegula, who is ranked sixth in the world, is the first woman to repeat her victory in Canada since Martina Hingis in 2000.

“I've always just played well here,” the 30-year-old said. “Especially Toronto, that's nice. It's so close to Buffalo, I had a lot of friends, family [in the stands]. And my grandparents, my husband.

“I don't really see that in many tournaments.”

Anisimova, who started the week ranked 132nd and is continuing her comeback after retiring from playing last year due to a mental break, defeated three top 20 players in Toronto, including No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

“I really thought I had it under control after the second set, but she really stepped it up a notch,” said Anisimova, who wakes up Tuesday at No. 49 in the rankings. “She played great tennis. It was a very, very difficult match.

“I tried different game strategies, but it didn't work in my favor.”

Top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand were defeated 7-6 (2), 3-6, 1/810-7 3/8 later on Monday in the doubles final by American duo Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk.

Dabrowski, who won bronze in mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics with Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, also won the 2021 NBO doubles title with his former partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

Monday's match between Pegula and Anisimova marked only the second time that the final of a WTA 1000 event, which is one level below the sport's four Grand Slams, has featured two Americans since the format was first introduced in 2009. The only other time that happened was in 2016, when Serena Williams defeated Madison Keys in Rome.

The NBO women's finals in Toronto and men's in Montreal were played a day later than normal on Sunday due to the scheduling of the Olympic Games.

Pegula, who represented the US at the Games and improved her record against Anisimova to 3-0 after beating her on clay earlier this season, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in last year's final.

The daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills (NFL) and Buffalo Sabres (NHL), broke the first match on Monday and led 5-3 when Anisimova double-faulted to drop a set at Sobeys Stadium despite the wind.

Anisimova trailed 40-0 in the second half but managed to defend herself and then broke Pegula to take a 2-1 lead after a long rally.

The 22-year-old from Freehold, New Jersey, who reached the semifinals of the 2019 French Open at age 17, took a 5-2 lead after another break when Pegula double-faulted and held serve, handing her compatriot her first lost set.

“Centre moment,” Pegula said. “I was able to reset.”

She certainly did.

Pegula held serve to open the match and then broke Anisimova to go 2-0 up. She held again and broke Anisimova to move two points away from the title.

Anisimova sent a return into the net to extend Pegula's lead to 5-0. The tireless Pegula served from there for a 10th straight women's singles victory at the Canadian Open, the most since Williams scored 14 from 2011 to 2014.

Canada a lucky charm for Pegula

Monday also marked the first time two American women have played for the Canadian national championship since Williams defeated Jennifer Capriati in 2001.

“I don't know what it is about Canada,” Pegula said. “I seem to be doing well. I'll take it.”

Anisimova, meanwhile, had no idea how her return to competitive tennis would unfold when she returned to the spotlight at the Australian Open in January after an eight-month break.

“I've been working hard, I've been keeping my head down,” she said. “I've been trying to come back to the sport with a more relaxed feeling, trying to enjoy each day as it comes and not being so serious about everything, because I think that takes the joy out of a lot of things.

“I think that approach to my daily life has helped me a lot.”

Pegula, meanwhile, was feeling joy on Centre Court after another successful trip north.

“It’s a cool trophy,” she said, holding the new hardware at her side. “It’s one of my favorites.”

Pegula wants to get it for the third time in 12 months.

Australian Popyrin wins men's singles title

Australia's Alexei Popyrin is the National Bank Open singles champion.

The 25-year-old Popyrin, who turned pro in 2017, defeated fifth-seeded Russian Andrei Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in a match that lasted 90 minutes on Monday evening at the IGA Stadium.

Popyrin, who lost in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics, had 10 aces and only three double faults against Rublev. The Australian knocked out four seeded players and won the ATP 1000 event.

Rublev had four aces, five double faults and 15 unforced faults.

