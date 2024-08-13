Google's AI robot shows off impressive table tennis skills against human players. Watch | Trending





August 13, 2024 1:04 PM IST DeepMind, an AI company owned by Google, organized a competition between their robot and 29 experienced table tennis players. With daily advancements in technology and constant upgrades and testing by researchers, artificial intelligence could be capable of things beyond our comprehension. In a recent development, Google’s AI company DeepMind set up a competition between their robot and 29 skilled table tennis players. They conducted competitive matches against 29 table tennis players of different levels including beginner, intermediate, advanced and advanced+ as determined by a professional table tennis instructor to assess the skill level of our agent. Google's AI robot plays against a table tennis player. According to the research“People played three games against the robot using standard table tennis rules with some modifications because the robot is physically unable to serve the ball. Against all opponents, the robot won 45% of the matches and 46% of the games. Broken down by skill level, we see that the robot won all matches against beginners, lost all matches against intermediate and advanced+ players, and won 55% of the matches against intermediate players.” (Also read: AI dating is no longer a far-fetched reality, thanks to this Japanese startup. Everything you need to know) Watch the video of the robot playing against humans here: Barney J. Reed, a professional table tennis coach, told DeepMind: “It's really amazing to see the robot play against players of all levels and styles. Our goal was to get the robot to an intermediate level. Amazingly, it did just that, and all the hard work paid off. I think the robot even exceeded my expectations. It was an honor and a pleasure to be a part of this research. I learned so much and am very grateful to everyone I had the pleasure of working with on this.” The motivation for conducting this experiment was to “verify human-level performance in terms of accuracy, speed, and adaptability.” DeepMind also noted that “no previous research in robotic Table Tennis has addressed the challenge of a robot playing a full competitive match against previously unseen humans.”

