5 Things To Watch Boys Tennis | Sports





Long the standard-bearer for boys' tennis in northeastern Indiana, Homestead once again showed its dominance in the region in 2023 by winning its 23rd semi-state championship. The boys tennis season begins Saturday. The Spartans are looking to travel to state two dozen times this fall, with sectionals beginning Oct. 1 and the 58th Istate finals scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 18-19. Players Eric Ji, Homestead: Last year, Ji and sophomore senior Alex Graber were first on the All-State doubles team and won the individual state doubles championship. Jaxon Sparks, Carroll: As a junior, Sparks was on the All-State second team with Conner Gibson and reached the semifinals of the individual doubles event. Ettore Bona, East Noble: The junior finished 17-4 last season, including 4-1 in the individual singles state tournament, earning All-State honorable mention. Drew Ryser, Warsaw: Ryser reached the regional finals of the individual doubles, where he and Khareus Miller were defeated by Carroll's Gibson and Sparks. Andrew Jamison, Carroll: Jamison earned All-District Singles honors as a sophomore. Ploughing Farm: The Spartans return four starting college players from a team that finished 18-3 and advanced to the state quarterfinals. Lion: Last year, the Lions easily swept Concordia and Westview to win their third regional school championship (2015, 2016) despite not being ranked in the IHSTECA boys rankings. Huntington North: The Vikings, one of four sectional champions from the Northeast 8 (Leo, Norwell, East Noble), defeated Peru 3-2 to secure a spot in the regional final against Homestead last season. Warsaw: The Tigers are a traditional powerhouse in boys tennis and rank second in the region in sectional titles with 34 after winning their sectional last fall. Unity: The Cadets used two 5-0 sweeps last year to win their third consecutive section title, the 16th in school history. Storylines Try again: Homestead leads the state semifinals with 23 points and is seeking a third straight state finals appearance, marking the fourth time the Spartans have done so (1979-81, 1984-86, 1992-97). Tigers on top: After winning nine straight sectionals from 2012-20, Warsaw unusually failed to advance to the postseason regionals two years in a row before winning their own sectional last year. The Tigers will look to turn that title into a new streak. Shuffle the cards: Despite losing six seniors from a team that set a school record for wins, East Noble’s path to the playoffs was altered by IHSAA reclassification last year. The Knights took advantage, winning their first sectional title since 2014. Big schools, big teams: Carroll and Homestead, the region's top two schools, could extend their decade-long streak by finishing the season in the top three of District 2. The last time either school finished lower than third was 2013, when the Spartans were ranked No. 2 and the Chargers were ranked fourth. Looking for a step up: Outside of Homestead, only two other schools in Allen County have won a semistate title in boys tennis: Canterbury (2010, 2012) and Leo (2015). The Spartans rank second in the state in semistate titles, six behind 29-time champion North Central.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.journalgazette.net/sports/5-to-watch-boys-tennis/article_4534b15e-58eb-11ef-aa7b-1bbedc165901.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos