5 Things To Watch Boys Tennis | Sports

Long the standard-bearer for boys' tennis in northeastern Indiana, Homestead once again showed its dominance in the region in 2023 by winning its 23rd semi-state championship.
The boys tennis season begins Saturday. The Spartans are looking to travel to state two dozen times this fall, with sectionals beginning Oct. 1 and the 58th Istate finals scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 18-19.
Players
Eric Ji, Homestead: Last year, Ji and sophomore senior Alex Graber were first on the All-State doubles team and won the individual state doubles championship.
Jaxon Sparks, Carroll: As a junior, Sparks was on the All-State second team with Conner Gibson and reached the semifinals of the individual doubles event.
Ettore Bona, East Noble: The junior finished 17-4 last season, including 4-1 in the individual singles state tournament, earning All-State honorable mention.
Drew Ryser, Warsaw: Ryser reached the regional finals of the individual doubles, where he and Khareus Miller were defeated by Carroll's Gibson and Sparks.
Andrew Jamison, Carroll: Jamison earned All-District Singles honors as a sophomore.
Farm: The Spartans return four starting college players from a team that finished 18-3 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Lion: Last year, the Lions easily swept Concordia and Westview to win their third regional school championship (2015, 2016) despite not being ranked in the IHSTECA boys rankings.
Huntington North: The Vikings, one of four sectional champions from the Northeast 8 (Leo, Norwell, East Noble), defeated Peru 3-2 to secure a spot in the regional final against Homestead last season.
Warsaw: The Tigers are a traditional powerhouse in boys tennis and rank second in the region in sectional titles with 34 after winning their sectional last fall.
Unity: The Cadets used two 5-0 sweeps last year to win their third consecutive section title, the 16th in school history.
Storylines
Try again: Homestead leads the state semifinals with 23 points and is seeking a third straight state finals appearance, marking the fourth time the Spartans have done so (1979-81, 1984-86, 1992-97).
Tigers on top: After winning nine straight sectionals from 2012-20, Warsaw unusually failed to advance to the postseason regionals two years in a row before winning their own sectional last year. The Tigers will look to turn that title into a new streak.
Shuffle the cards: Despite losing six seniors from a team that set a school record for wins, East Noble’s path to the playoffs was altered by IHSAA reclassification last year. The Knights took advantage, winning their first sectional title since 2014.
Big schools, big teams: Carroll and Homestead, the region's top two schools, could extend their decade-long streak by finishing the season in the top three of District 2. The last time either school finished lower than third was 2013, when the Spartans were ranked No. 2 and the Chargers were ranked fourth.
Looking for a step up: Outside of Homestead, only two other schools in Allen County have won a semistate title in boys tennis: Canterbury (2010, 2012) and Leo (2015). The Spartans rank second in the state in semistate titles, six behind 29-time champion North Central.