Utah Hockey Club Begins Construction of New Training Center

SANDY Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski admits the shops in South Town need a makeover. “Anyone who has shopped here in the last 10 years knows the store is due for a moment of revival and rejuvenation,” she said. That moment is coming. On Monday, the Utah Hockey Club broke ground on its training facility, which will be built on the shopping center site. Smith Entertainment Group, which bought the mall, will expand the old Macy's store on the south side of the mall to create the new facility. It will include two ice rinks, locker rooms, team offices and other training areas for the team. In addition to giving the mall a new look, team executives also see the facility as a future community amenity. SEG said it will open the rinks to youth and amateur hockey clubs, as well as to the public for recreational opportunities. “When our guys aren't on the ice, the community is going to be on the ice,” team owner Ryan Smith told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking. “I don't think there's a sport like it anymore where they take over the playing field. Hopefully, these are your kids or grandkids; these are your friends.” Smith said the goal is to help build the sport in Utah. He hopes to see more rinks built in the state. “We hope that every community has a rink like this so we can grow our youth hockey,” he said. “This is an incredible moment to bring people together.” The new facility should also help with that last goal. Smith sees it as a “destination for people to come and interact with the NHL brand.” Jim Olson, SEG's president, said he couldn't comment on future plans for the mall site, but that the space gives the organization “the potential to do a lot of things.” Olson said SEG will not initially change any of the existing mall areas. Dreamscapes, an immersive art exhibit, had to move from the second floor of the old Macy's store to make room for construction of the new facility, but other stores will not be affected. He added that the retailers have received it positively. “We're going to have a lot of community activation. We're going to bring people into the space,” he said. “They can come here for hockey practice and then go shopping or eat or do whatever they need to do.” The plan is for the facility to be ready for the 2025-26 season. In the meantime, the team will use a temporary practice facility at the Olympic Oval in Kearns. “We couldn't be more excited,” Smith said. “This is truly a community asset and it's going to be the ultimate community asset and really just a great boost to this development.”

