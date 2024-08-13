Sports
Table tennis players rush to raise money for national championships
Rochica Sonday, 15 and based at Grassy Park, Duinefontein Table Tennis Club, returned from the recent International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Youth Championships in Botswana with a bronze medal won in the under-19 girls category. She is the first South African player to win a medal in the under-19 category.
Rochica, a Grade 10 student at Lavender Hill High School, is an experienced player and is no stranger to continental competition. Since she first picked up a paddle seven years ago, she has played against peers in Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana and Angola.
It went really well. I played eight games in total. And I wasn't nervous at all, she said. After I won my quarterfinal, I was confident to do the same in the semifinal, but unfortunately I lost, she said.
Although she was pleased with the result, an even bigger headache awaited her when she got home, which threw a spanner in the works for her preparations for the upcoming national championships.
The current South African national under-15 and under-19 champion, Rochica, along with other qualified players, have been left in the lurch after Cape Town Table Tennis decided not to send a team to the national championships in Johannesburg in September due to financial constraints.
But the young lady has not given up on her ambition to make an impression at this year's national championships. Clubs and players have been given the green light to travel to Johannesburg individually and at their own expense.
I love the competitive aspect of the sport, the thrill of competition, the adrenaline rush and testing my skills against others, she said.
What I enjoy most is challenging myself to improve and master new skills and techniques, she said.
It's a physically demanding sport, but the mental aspect and dealing with the pressure and stress during competition can be just as tough, she said.
Add to that the worries of having to raise money to travel to the national competitions and you have an even bigger headache, said club president Wafeeq Domingo.
He said nine of the clubs juniors and a few seniors, including match officials – 16 in total – are hoping to attend the national championships. As such, he said, they have knocked on doors and launched various fundraising drives to achieve this goal, but they still fall short.
Each junior needs R8000 for this trip to cover travel, accommodation, meals, playing equipment and entrance fees. Most of our juniors come from Lavender Hill, Manenberg, Bonteheuwel and surrounding areas, he said.
“We are in dire need of funds as we want to give our juniors the chance to compete in the national championships in Johannesburg. The club has produced the most national juniors year in year out for the past ten years and we want to continue this rich tradition,” he said.
Rochica has been the golden girl of SA table tennis ever since she first picked up a racket. She has won the national under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-19 titles in the past six years. She is the current SA under-15 and under-19 champion and is also a member of the South African women's national team, he said.
In 2023, at the age of 14, she was undefeated in all the women's tournaments she participated in. I have been coaching table tennis for twenty years and have never come across such talent in this sport, he said.
While a lack of funding remains an obstacle, Domingo is happy to share his love for the game and encourages everyone to start playing, the sooner the better.
Table tennis is a great sport for people of all ages, male or female. In South Africa we have age categories that cater for everyone, from under 11 to over 70.
He said the sport is especially good for children as it promotes physical fitness and strategic thinking, improves hand-eye coordination, strengthens reflexes and agility, and develops concentration and focus.
It is a relatively safe sport with a low risk of injury. It is played indoors, making it accessible all year round. Now we just need a little help to get our players to the national championships, he said.
Training sessions are held at Fairview Primary School on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7pm. For more information or if you would like to help, email [email protected] or call Domingo on 073 909 1978.
Table tennis players rush to raise money for national championships
