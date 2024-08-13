Sports
Duleep Trophy 2024: Full Schedule, Match Dates & Venues | Cricket News
The 2024-25 Indian senior men's domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy tournament in early September.
The Duleep Trophy, which has been played primarily as a preparatory event for India’s home Test series and tour of Australia later this year, will see a revamp in its structure and overall system. The Duleep Trophy has normally been played in a zonal format, spread across six zones of the country, and has served as a tournament that has given India’s red-ball prospects a chance to shine. Last season, Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone won the title by beating West Zone by 75 runs in the final in Bengaluru.
However, the BCCI has decided to do away with the six-team zonal format and zonal selections this time. Instead, this time, four teams, namely India A, India B, India C and India D, will participate in the tournament. The teams will be selected by the senior national selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar.
The Duleep Trophy will be played in a round-robin league-based format with no knockout matches this year. The team at the top of the rankings after three rounds will be declared the winner.
Duleep Trophy 2024-25: Dates and Venues
The upcoming Duleep Trophy will be played primarily at two venues within the Anantapur Cricket Ground complex in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Express understands that one first-round match is also scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The tournament will run from September 5 to 22 and will consist of three rounds.
Will Rohit, Kohli and other Indian players participate in the Duleep Trophy?
The Indian Express has learnt that Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surykumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav have been asked to play in the Duleep Trophy. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the tournament as he has been given an extended rest period.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also likely to feature in a round of the tournament. Rohit last played in the Duleep Trophy in 2016, while Kohli has not played in a domestic First-Class match since 2012.
Duleep Trophy 2024: Full Schedule
September 5-8, 2024: India A vs India B – Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur* (Venue subject to change)
September 5-8, 2024: India C vs India D – Venue: ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur* (Venue subject to change)
September 12-15, 2024: India A vs India D – Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
September 12-15, 2024: India B vs India C – Venue: ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 19-22, 2024: India A vs India C – Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
September 19-22, 2024: India B vs India D – Venue: ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
|
