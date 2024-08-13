Who participated, what did Kirby Smart say





ATHENS The Georgia Bulldogs woke up Monday morning within the three-week mark for their Aug. 31 season opener against Clemson. The Bulldogs reached the 21-day mark with the first full scrimmage of the 2024 season at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. There were also a couple of recruiting developments over the weekend. Christian Garrett, a four-star defensive lineman out of Bogart, withdrew his pledge to the Bulldogs. A 6-foot-4, 278-pound senior at Prince Avenue Christian School, he had been committed to Georgia since June. Garrett's loss was offset by a Friday commitment from Jontae Gilbert, a four-star cornerback from Atlanta's Douglass High. With 22 commits in the Class of 2025, Georgia dropped one spot to No. 4 nationally in the 247Sports composite team rankings. As for the current team, Saturday’s scrimmage was attended by big donors and parents, but closed to media and fans. But according to those who witnessed the two-hour session, held amid stifling heat, it was a typical first scrimmage for the Bulldogs. Coach Kirby Smart grumbled throughout, and both the offense and defense took turns recording highlights. Below are some observations we shared with the AJC: Quarterback Carson Beck had a typically solid day, despite not playing much. The 6-foot-4, 220 senior did throw an interception on the first offensive series, but redeemed himself later with a long touchdown pass.

There were mixed reports about the play of backup quarterback Gunner Stockton. He threw at least one interception, but also recorded a long TD. Stockton also took some snaps with the No. 1 offense and appears to be solidified as the Bulldogs No. 2 quarterback.

Wide receiver Arian Smith was the offensive star of the day. He was targeted early and often, scoring once on a jet sweep and catching multiple intermediate passes. Slot back Dominick Lovett also stayed busy, hauling in a lot of subdued throws.

The initial receiving corps consisted of Lovett, Smith and Dillon Bell, with Oscar Delp leading the tight ends. Transfer wideout Colbie Young reportedly did not participate.

Freshman running back Nate Frazier seemed to generate a lot of attention. Several in attendance noted his quick burst and his sloppiness in finding creases in the line of scrimmage. Trevor Etienne was the first of the running backs, but saw little play. By all accounts, the run game was strong.

Starting center Jared Wilson sat out the game due to an injury that has kept him out for the past week or so. Fifth-year senior Tate Ratledge, who normally plays right guard, took most of the snaps at center with the No. 1 offense. Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris were at guard and Earnest Greene and Xavier Truss were at tackle.

Georgia's defense got high marks today. Cornerback Daniel Harris, safety Joenel Aguero and linebacker Justin Williams all had interceptions. Penalties were a problem, though, with too much holding and interference.

Defensive player Jordan Hall did not participate, confirming reports last week that a knee injury could sideline him for an extended period and possibly keep him out of the regular season as well.

Formerly sidelined starters Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Smael Mondon were able to leave, and both reportedly played exceptionally well. Ingram-Dawkins had a couple of touches from his defensive end position, at least one of which likely would have been a sack if quarterback contact had been allowed.

Sophomore C.J. Allen teamed with Mondon at inside linebacker in the No. 1 defense and looked good. Fellow inside linebacker Raylen Wilson also rotated, but often seemed to upset Smarts. Inside/outside linebacker Jalon Walker reportedly had a good day.

In the secondary, freshman safety KJ Bolden reportedly did not play. Senior safety Dan Jackson also appeared to be injured and had to come out. Cornerback Daylen Everette had a great day. Julian Humphrey was the first to come in at the other corner, alternating with Harris.

According to observers, first-year defenders, linebackers Chris Cole and Quintavius ​​Johnson, stood out among the reserves.

Anthony Evans appears to have secured responsibility for punt returns. Special teams play, particularly the work of punter Brett Thorson and placekicker Peyton Woodring, was excellent.

Smart was heard calling the Bulldogs the softest team we've ever had. Again, the ninth-year coach is usually the most critical at this point in camp.

Smart will provide an update on the team’s progress Tuesday. The Bulldogs will hold a second practice game Saturday, effectively ending the camp portion of preseason training. The final two weeks will be spent installing the game plan and determining rotations for Clemson and the Aflac Kickoff Game on Aug. 31 (noon, ABC).

