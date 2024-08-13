Great Britain still the gold medal holders





STREETON/GREGSON ARCHIVES The Devon and Somerset Wanderers were already on their way to Paris to take part in a three-match tour when they agreed to take part in the 1900 Games Great Britain can call itself the reigning Olympic cricket champions, having won the gold medal on the only occasion the sport has been featured at the Games. The title was won at the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris, with Great Britain beating France after the only other participating teams (Belgium and the Netherlands) withdrew. The British team included players from the Devon and Somerset Wanderers, a touring team from Castle Cary Cricket Club and pupils from Blundell School. The sport is expected to make a comeback in 2028 at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. STREETON/GREGSON ARCHIVES The Somerset and Devon Wanderers sat alongside the host team in Paris at the 1900 Games Devon and Somerset Wanderers were a touring team founded by William Stevens Donne, born in Wincanton. He played for Castle Cary and formed the touring team in 1894, initially for a tour of the Isle of Wight. Cricket was mentioned as one of the sports to be held at the 1896 Olympic Games in Athens, but there were too few teams for the sport to go ahead. A 'coincidental' match Laurence Booth, editor of the cricket magazine Wisden, said the Devon and Somerset players were already en route to Paris for a three-match tour and happened to be in the match against the home side. Almost all the players on the French team were British living in Paris, many of whom worked at the British Embassy. Mr Booth said: “It was effectively a team of English expats against a team of Devonians and Somerset men. “To say they were playing for an Olympic gold medal is almost a misnomer. It was almost a fluke game that turned into an Olympic play-off.” STREETON/GREGSON ARCHIVES The Devon and Somerset Wanderers, with founder William Donne in the centre The two-day match began on August 19, 1900 and was a one-sided affair, but was not finished until five minutes before the end of the match. Great Britain were up first, scoring 117 before bowling the French team out for 78. In their second innings, the British players declared on 145 for five, and bowled the French out for 26 to win the match by 158 runs. At that time, the visiting players were awarded a silver medal and the home team a bronze. Twelve years later, these medals were converted to gold and silver.

