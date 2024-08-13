Sports
Rutgers Football 2024: Predictions and Analysis for the Season
PISCATAWAY Greg Schiano knows what's being said about his program. He hears the hype and the buzz as Rutgers football enters a long-awaited season.
But if you think he pays a lot of attention to it or gives his players the space to focus on it, you're wrong.
You hear all these things, it's like poison, Schiano said Saturday after Rutgers' first practice game in training camp. It's on the counter and it doesn't hurt you. If you drink it, you're in trouble. We have to work. That's all we have to do.
According to Schiano, that's all the Scarlet Knights are focused on with just under three weeks to go before their season opener against Howard at SHI Stadium.
Outside the program?
The conversation will not stop.
Here's a look at what some national forecasters and analysts have said about Rutgers:
Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN
“Somebody's coming out of (the Big Ten) that you really didn't expect,” Herbstreit said during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show last month. “Whether it's Iowa, or whether it's, who knows, (Dylan) Raiola at Nebraska. Whoever has the most manageable schedule. Rutgers has a schedule that's up to Big Ten standards, in this new Big Ten world that they've been in, they could score a little bit.
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
I like Rutgers, Wetzel said on the College Football Enquirer podcast about a potential outsider. They were 7-6 last year. They have a transfer quarterback from Minnesota. They have eight to 10 starters back on D. They have Kyle Monangai, an unbelievable running back. They don’t play Ohio State, they don’t play Oregon, they don’t play Michigan, they don’t play Penn State, they don’t play Iowa. Rutgers has been looking at their schedule since they got to the Big Ten. It’s doable. If they play really well, this is a team that can get 10 wins. Ten wins in the Big Ten, you could be in it.
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletics
Call me crazy, but I believe in the Scarlet Knights this year,” Teague Robinson wrote. “Greg Schiano has done a great job recruiting in the program's backyard and has a ton of talent returning from a team that led Ohio State into halftime last season. They get a new quarterback in Minnesota, Athan Kaliakmanis, and running back Kyle Monangai is one of the top running backs the country doesn't talk about enough. The schedule also breaks down right into contention: The Scarlet Knights won't play Penn State, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa or Michigan this year.
MOREAfter serving royal families and presidents, this chef found a home with the Rutgers football team
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
Greg Schiano has focused on this season as Rutgers boasts its deepest and most talented roster since joining the Big Ten,” Rittenberg wrote in ESPN's Big Ten Preview. “Rutgers has starters at all three levels of its defense back, including disruptive linebacker Mohamed Toure and 2023 Big Ten rushing leader Kyle Monangai. We have a bunch of guys who have matured,” Schiano told me last month. The Scarlet Knights also finally get a break in the schedule: They won’t play Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State, nor top West Coast prospect Oregon.
Doug Lesmerises, Kings of the North podcast
Lesmerises interviewed Schiano on his podcast at Big Ten Media Days and told the Scarlet Knights head coach that he thinks Rutgers will go 7-2 in the Big Ten.
I think you have a chance to really play complementary football, Lesmerises told Schiano. I think with what your plan is and what you're doing in recruiting and the energy that's behind the program right now and you feel like you believe in that, I think Rutgers football is in a good position.
