From hangar to tennis court: US soldier to represent Marshall Islands at MicroGames 2024 | Article

Show caption

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Noncommissioned officers, brothers, athletes; the Milne family is all of these things. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derek Milne, a helicopter maintenance instructor with C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade (right), Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., and First Sgt. David Milne, Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, traveled separately from their stations in Texas and Virginia across the Pacific to meet in the Marshall Islands, all to represent the Republic of the Marshall Islands in tennis at the 2024 Micronesian Games, June 15-24. The two soldiers, both Majuro natives who have played tennis with their families since childhood, competed together as a team in the doubles event. (Photo courtesy of)

(Photo credit: Crista Mary Mack)



Show caption

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derek Milne poses with daughters Delana, 12, (left), Daliah, 16, (right), and wife Derina (far right) in a hangar at Fort Eustis, where Milne works. Milne, a helicopter maintenance instructor with C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, traveled across the Pacific to represent the Republic of the Marshall Islands in tennis at the Micronesian Games, June 2024. (Photo courtesy of)

(Photo credit: Crista Mary Mack)



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – What do tennis, U.S. Army Aviation mechanics, and the Micronesian Olympics have in common? U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derek Milne is the answer. Milne, a helicopter maintenance instructor with C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, recently traveled across the Pacific to represent the Republic of the Marshall Islands in tennis at the Micronesian Games, June 2024.

I grew up playing tennis in the Marshall Islands with my dad and my brothers, Milne said. We all started playing tennis with my grandfathers; my grandfather had a tennis court in the backyard and we would watch the adults play when we were young. Tennis is a lifelong sport, you can play it young and old.

The MicroGames featured 10 island nations and 14 sports, including basketball, volleyball, wrestling, beach volleyball, swimming, spearfishing, table tennis and tennis. More than 1,000 athletes from other islands, along with more than 200 from the Marshall Islands, competed in 13 sporting events over the course of 10 days. The Games are held every other year, at different locations. This year marks the first time the Marshall Islands has hosted the Games since they began in the 1960s, and this year the venue was Milne's home island of Majuro. Milne competed in both singles and doubles tennis, and his doubles partner was his younger brother First Sgt. David Milne, also an active-duty soldier, with Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Fort Bliss, TX.

Both of my brothers are in the Army, one is still a first sergeant, a 91D (tactical power generation specialist), Milne said. My oldest brother went in right after 9/11, and he was also in aviation, a 15F, an electrician on the UH-60 Blackhawk and the CH-47 Chinook.

Milne was planning a career in law enforcement in 2010 when his brothers both challenged him to be all he could be. The brothers, who had been competitive on the tennis courts as children, similarly challenged each other to join the military.

My brothers didn’t think I would make it to basic training or AIT, so I said, is that a challenge? We were always competitive growing up and I thought, If you can do it, I can do it, Milne mused. I spent my 30th birthday in basic training and before I knew it, it was 14 years later.

Today, Milne is one of twelve instructors in aeronautical mechanics for the engine, drivetrain, airframe and powerplant section.

His work ethic is unmatched and unmatched by those he calls his peers, if anything it is only matched by his passion for sports, said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Cabrera, AC power plant repair instructor who teaches with Milne. He is a very dedicated and involved father in his children's sports and competes as often as he can. He works hard and definitely plays hard and finds the time and makes the time to pursue the passions he does enjoy, the profession of arms and being an athlete.

When he’s not teaching aircraft mechanics for the UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache, Milne encourages his own daughters, ages 12 and 16, to play sports. “My youngest plays volleyball and my oldest daughter plays tennis at Woodside High School in Newport News,” he said.

Milne's leadership also speaks to his ethics, both on and off the field and in the classroom, as they are interconnected.

He embodies that warrior spirit, that attitude. He's a fire-and-forget NCO, which means I know whatever it is, it's going to be done right, so I leave it up to him, I don't have to think twice about it, and he carries that attitude over into how he plays tennis, said Capt. Andrew Lightsey, the IV, Company Commander, C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment. It's great to see how he uses that competitive side to help us every day, his tenacity in how he handles teaching students, the care he has for all the missions in his life. He inspires the students to be great maintainers as well.

First Sergeant Joshua Gordon, C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Flying Regiment, expressed similar sentiments about Milne.

It takes a lot of mental strength for instructors to balance their job responsibilities and expectations with their personal goals and family life, Gordon said. That Staff Sergeant Milne can go out and perform at professional events speaks volumes about his character.

Third time he participates, the first time in his hometown.

The Milne family last visited Majuro Island in 2018, between permanently moving from Korea to Hawaii. He previously played in the 2006 MicroGames, where he won a bronze medal, and in 2002 he won a silver medal in tennis. It’s 18 years later and I play for my health and fitness, I continue to play tennis and inspire my children, Milne said. Maybe one day they can play for my island or their mother’s island of Coseri.

Lightsey believed that Milne, like his children, inspires his colleagues and students and therefore embodies the greatness found in the formations every day.

The Army supports the athlete, not only for Warrior Games, world-class warrior initiatives, but that Team Army mentality extends to all Soldiers in all formations, that we are all athletes, Lightsey said. You have to be fit and mentally functional to do the job of a Soldier, and Staff Sergeant Milne embodies that for us, competing at a high level. For us [his unit] He is an example to soldiers because he shows that you can be great outside of your daily work.

For more information about the 2024 MicroGames, visit https://www.majol2024.com/ For more information about aviation careers in the military, visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/specialty-careers/aviation

