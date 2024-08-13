Sports
From hangar to tennis court: US soldier to represent Marshall Islands at MicroGames 2024 | Article
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – What do tennis, U.S. Army Aviation mechanics, and the Micronesian Olympics have in common? U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derek Milne is the answer. Milne, a helicopter maintenance instructor with C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, recently traveled across the Pacific to represent the Republic of the Marshall Islands in tennis at the Micronesian Games, June 2024.
I grew up playing tennis in the Marshall Islands with my dad and my brothers, Milne said. We all started playing tennis with my grandfathers; my grandfather had a tennis court in the backyard and we would watch the adults play when we were young. Tennis is a lifelong sport, you can play it young and old.
The MicroGames featured 10 island nations and 14 sports, including basketball, volleyball, wrestling, beach volleyball, swimming, spearfishing, table tennis and tennis. More than 1,000 athletes from other islands, along with more than 200 from the Marshall Islands, competed in 13 sporting events over the course of 10 days. The Games are held every other year, at different locations. This year marks the first time the Marshall Islands has hosted the Games since they began in the 1960s, and this year the venue was Milne's home island of Majuro. Milne competed in both singles and doubles tennis, and his doubles partner was his younger brother First Sgt. David Milne, also an active-duty soldier, with Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Fort Bliss, TX.
Both of my brothers are in the Army, one is still a first sergeant, a 91D (tactical power generation specialist), Milne said. My oldest brother went in right after 9/11, and he was also in aviation, a 15F, an electrician on the UH-60 Blackhawk and the CH-47 Chinook.
Milne was planning a career in law enforcement in 2010 when his brothers both challenged him to be all he could be. The brothers, who had been competitive on the tennis courts as children, similarly challenged each other to join the military.
My brothers didn’t think I would make it to basic training or AIT, so I said, is that a challenge? We were always competitive growing up and I thought, If you can do it, I can do it, Milne mused. I spent my 30th birthday in basic training and before I knew it, it was 14 years later.
Today, Milne is one of twelve instructors in aeronautical mechanics for the engine, drivetrain, airframe and powerplant section.
His work ethic is unmatched and unmatched by those he calls his peers, if anything it is only matched by his passion for sports, said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Cabrera, AC power plant repair instructor who teaches with Milne. He is a very dedicated and involved father in his children's sports and competes as often as he can. He works hard and definitely plays hard and finds the time and makes the time to pursue the passions he does enjoy, the profession of arms and being an athlete.
When he’s not teaching aircraft mechanics for the UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache, Milne encourages his own daughters, ages 12 and 16, to play sports. “My youngest plays volleyball and my oldest daughter plays tennis at Woodside High School in Newport News,” he said.
Milne's leadership also speaks to his ethics, both on and off the field and in the classroom, as they are interconnected.
He embodies that warrior spirit, that attitude. He's a fire-and-forget NCO, which means I know whatever it is, it's going to be done right, so I leave it up to him, I don't have to think twice about it, and he carries that attitude over into how he plays tennis, said Capt. Andrew Lightsey, the IV, Company Commander, C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment. It's great to see how he uses that competitive side to help us every day, his tenacity in how he handles teaching students, the care he has for all the missions in his life. He inspires the students to be great maintainers as well.
First Sergeant Joshua Gordon, C. Co., 2nd Battalion, 210th Flying Regiment, expressed similar sentiments about Milne.
It takes a lot of mental strength for instructors to balance their job responsibilities and expectations with their personal goals and family life, Gordon said. That Staff Sergeant Milne can go out and perform at professional events speaks volumes about his character.
Third time he participates, the first time in his hometown.
The Milne family last visited Majuro Island in 2018, between permanently moving from Korea to Hawaii. He previously played in the 2006 MicroGames, where he won a bronze medal, and in 2002 he won a silver medal in tennis. It’s 18 years later and I play for my health and fitness, I continue to play tennis and inspire my children, Milne said. Maybe one day they can play for my island or their mother’s island of Coseri.
Lightsey believed that Milne, like his children, inspires his colleagues and students and therefore embodies the greatness found in the formations every day.
The Army supports the athlete, not only for Warrior Games, world-class warrior initiatives, but that Team Army mentality extends to all Soldiers in all formations, that we are all athletes, Lightsey said. You have to be fit and mentally functional to do the job of a Soldier, and Staff Sergeant Milne embodies that for us, competing at a high level. For us [his unit] He is an example to soldiers because he shows that you can be great outside of your daily work.
For more information about the 2024 MicroGames, visit https://www.majol2024.com/ For more information about aviation careers in the military, visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/specialty-careers/aviation
-30-
|
Sources
2/ https://www.army.mil/article/278800/from_hangar_to_tennis_court_u_s_soldier_represents_marshall_islands_at_microgames_2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From hangar to tennis court: US soldier to represent Marshall Islands at MicroGames 2024 | Article
- Vaccinations your child needs and how to get them
- Imran warns of protests if CJ extended; PTI embittered over NA seat decision – Pakistan
- Rutgers Football 2024: Predictions and Analysis for the Season
- NSCN-IM accuses PM Modi of dodging Naga issue, not honouring framework agreement
- Indonesia holds first cabinet meeting in planned new capital
- Great Britain still the gold medal holders
- Faiz Hameed: Former Pakistani Secret Service Chief Arrested
- Palestinian leader visits Türkiye amid regional tensions
- UK wage growth hits two-year low
- Google's AI robot takes on professional table tennis players and wins 100% of beginner-level matches
- Free Putin critic details what life was like in a Russian prison