Seven local women make US teams; ex-Wing Gagner seeks work





Seven female hockey players from the Michigan region will represent Team USA against Canada in a three-game series on August 14, 15 and 17 in St. Catharines, Ontario. The American selection, which will participate in the Collegiate Series, consists of goalkeepers Annelies Bergmann (Troy), Amanda Thiele (Milford) and Callie Shanahan (Commerce Township) and forwards Cassie Hall (South Lyon), Kirsten Simms (Plymouth) and Emma Gentry (Alpena). Simms was also one of nine players to win a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships in Utica, New York. More:Plymouth's Kirsten Simms One Step Away From Top Honors in NCAA Women's Hockey Goalkeeper Natalia Dilbone (South Lyon) will take on Canada in the U18 Series, also in St. Catharines. Dilbone was one of five players to win a gold medal at the 2024 Under-18 World Championships in Zug, Switzerland. Ex-Red Wing Gagner Looking for Work Former Red Wings forward Sam Gagner wants to continue his NHL career, according to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal. Gagner, who turned 35 on Saturday, had five goals and 10 points in 28 games for the Edmonton Oilers and nine points in 15 games for the AHL Bakersfield Condors. The 17-year NHL veteran did not play in any of Edmonton's playoff games. In his three years with the Red Wings, from 2019 to 2022, Gagner had 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 129 games. Laine launches mental health initiative Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine and his fiancée Jordan Leigh have started a mental health initiative called 'From Us To You'. Laine, who made the announcement on his Instagram page on Monday, thanked everyone for their support over the past few months and said they wanted to share “experiences and lessons about overcoming adversity.” Laine, 26, missed most of last season while in the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program. He was cleared to return from the program late last month. Laine had six goals and nine points in 18 games with Columbus last year. He was selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016 and has 204 goals and 388 points in 480 career games. Devils re-sign forward Foote The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent forward Nolan Foote to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL. The 23-year-old had one goal in four games last season after suffering a back injury. He added three goals and one assist in four games with the AHL's Utica Comets. Foote, originally selected 27th overall in the 2019 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, has six goals and two assists in 23 NHL games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/other/2024/08/13/mondays-hockey-seven-local-women-make-u-s-teams-ex-wing-gagner-looks-for-work/74777294007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos