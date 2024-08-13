Sports
Commentator Don Parker has the final say on Olympic longevity
The great Timo Boll retired after competing for Germany at his sixth Olympic Games in Paris. Five athletes* have done better, appearing at a magnificent seven Games.
But someone well known to English table tennis fans is celebrating making an Olympic appearance a whopping 10 times since the sport was first introduced at the 1988 Games in Seoul.
Our very own Don Parker (pictured above at the Tokyo Olympics) has graced the commentary box at every Games since, from the South Korean to the French capital, via Barcelona, Atlanta, Sydney, Athens, Beijing, London, Rio and Tokyo.
And while it may not be the same as competing on the field, his full participation in 10 Olympiads is a feat that few, if any, can match.
It all started in Seoul, where Don led and coached the British team of Des Douglas, Alan Cooke, Carl Prean and Sky Andrew.
After the athletes' campaigns ended, legendary BBC commentator Tony Gubba asked Don to add his expert analysis to the commentary.
He was a well-known person and he asked me to come and help him as an expert. I commented with him. The same thing happened in Barcelona in 1992.
My main role during those Games was to help the athletes in my own way, but later I also helped the BBC.
I remember going to Barcelona to help him with the men's singles final between Gatien and Waldner. I got to the venue and couldn't believe my eyes when there were lines outside, but then a car pulled up and a load of Swedes got out, all dressed up, and they went to the front of the line, so I followed them.
When we got inside, I said to them, 'I hope you don't mind. I followed you, you must be important.' And this young man replied, 'My father is the king!'
That came in handy later, because when Waldner won, he went to celebrate in the crowd. I found out that it was probably the king he was talking to. So I was able to say that during the commentary, which impressed the BBC!
Don worked for the BBC during the subsequent Olympics and has worked for the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) during the last three Games. This organisation provides live coverage to broadcasters around the world, who can also choose to include English-language commentary if they wish.
Don said: The first rule is that commentary must be unbiased, because commentary can be given anywhere where English is spoken.
OBS has a small army for the Olympics, ranging from producers, sound engineers and electricians to lead commentators, spoken word artists and color commentators who are usually experts in their sport.
There are around 120 commentators in the OBS team, covering almost 40 sports. They include Guy McCrae, who also covers table tennis for WTT, and well-known former athletes such as Neil Adams (judo), Heather Fell (modern pentathlon) and Martin Cross (rowing).
Don shared the standings with 2004 Paralympic table tennis champion Mateja Pintar and also stood next to Adam Bobrow, the American voice of WTT.
Adams is an interesting character and we have quite different styles he talks non-stop! But he doesn't even know half of his table tennis skills, Don said.
There are quite a few who are not necessarily wordsmiths, a bit like me, I wouldn’t classify myself as a commentator, my background is playing and coaching. But they are people who were much better athletes than me and they try to pair them with people in the commentary world, although I can now do the lead or color commentator role if they want.
One of the most important changes Don has seen over the last few years is the ease of access to background information.
He said: Adams is quite obsessed with the pronunciation of players' names, especially the Chinese ones, and that's something I've always tried to respect.
We use a site called My Info. If you register, you can learn more about the players. There is also an audio clip of them saying their own name. It's the first time we've had something like that.
I also do a lot of research on the ITTF website and the access to information is now very good and getting better.
What is not always clear is that none of the table tennis commentary in Paris was actually given indoors. Instead, Don worked from the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) at Charles de Gaulle airport, on the other side of the French capital.
“The technology there is incredible, the amount of screens and the people doing the production are very smart,” Don said.
There is someone who keeps track of me and tells me when to start and stop, but once the game starts you don't hear from that person anymore and you just keep on chatting away with commentary.
This year was the first time I was exclusively at IBC and never at the venue, but I could still hear that Paris had the loudest atmosphere. When they were stomping their feet in the stands, it sounded like a train passing by.
There was a great atmosphere in Beijing when the Chinese played in front of a Chinese crowd, and the same was true in Barcelona, where many Swedes and French came to cheer on their players.
Sweden and France won gold and silver in the singles in Barcelona, and this time it was silver and bronze for those countries.
Don added: It was great to see two Europeans on the podium. For the second Games in a row we had athletes from Europe, Asia, Africa and America in the quarter-finals. I think it is good for table tennis that we have players from all over the world.
I think the Chinese had it harder this time. They were still the better side in terms of winning gold medals. But I think the gap is closing and you could see that they were being put under pressure, especially in the men's.
* The five seven-time table tennis Olympians are: Olufunke Oshonaike (NGR), Jorgen Persson (SWE), Zoran Primorac (YUG/CRO), Jean-Michel Saive (BEL) and Segun Toriola (NGR)
