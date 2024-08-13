Canada vs USA, CWC League 2, Live Cricket Score and full scorecard





Canada will be taking on USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match. Canada played against Netherlands in the previous match and were defeated by five wickets. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against USA. USA last played in the T20 World Cup and made a big impact. They defeated Pakistan to qualify for the Super 8s. USA could not compete against top teams in the Super 8s as they lost all three matches. Cricket is that USA is on the rise and they have a very good squad at their disposal. USA will be eager to qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup. They will start as slight favourites against Canada. Stay tuned for all the live updates. US team: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Noshusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammed. Canadian team: Nicholas Kirton (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Move.

