ETSU publishes 2024 football promotion program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (August 12, 2024) With the start of the college football season less than three weeks away, the ETSU Athletics Department on Monday announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2024 campaign. The first event is Meet the Team on August 19 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. The event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., is free and open to fans of all ages. There will be stations including kicking field goals, passing drills and an area to dress up as a Buc and have your photo taken at midfield. Posters of the 2024 schedule will also be available for pickup at the event. In addition to that event, there will be a number of other improvements and upgrades to the fan experience in 2024. First, the Food City Fan Zone has been revamped. The Fan Zone will open four hours prior to kickoff and will relocate to Lot 21, located between the parking garage and Warf-Pickel Hall. Be sure to check out the BrightRidge Media Zone, which features free Pepsi products and a space for fans to watch the best games in the country. Additionally, the Media Zone will host the Grill Talk Pregame Show with the Voice of the Bucs Jay Sandos three hours prior to kickoff and will conclude when the Buc Walk begins. Before you leave the fan zone, be sure to stop by the Food City tent to pick up your Wagon Wheel rally towel as the Bucs are introducing a new tradition for the fourth quarter. New for the 2024 season is the tradition of singing Darius Rucker’s Wagon Wheel. Once the third quarter is over, we invite all fans to join in on the Johnson City anthem as we prepare for the final quarter of action. As previously mentioned, Wagon Wheel rally towels will be available in the Food City Fan Zone, so be sure to pick yours up before entering the stadium. Another change for this season is that stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Once inside, fans will have the opportunity to potentially participate in four different activities. Three of these are returning from last year in the Great Clips Kicking Challenge, Food City Quarterback Skills Competition, and the BrightRidge HiSpeed ​​Race. New for 2024, however, is the Johnny Brusco’s Pizza Scream. The loudest fan in a randomly selected section wins a Johnny Brusco’s pizza. For more information or to sign up for a chance to enter a contest, contact Director of Marketing & Fan Experience Micah Beutell via email at [email protected] or stop by the Guest Services Tent on the concourse in the endzone. ETSU's first home game is on September 7, when it hosts UVA Wise. A complete list of promotions for each of the Bucs' six home games is below. Football Promotion/Theme Schedule September 7 vs. UVA Wise Together We Win Rally Towel Giveaway Courtesy of ETSU's College of Public Health (First 2,500 Fans)

Sept. 14 vs. North Dakota State Pack Greene Stadium

Oct 5 vs. Chattanooga Homecoming (Theme Bucs Take Flight)

Oct. 12 vs. Samford Bucky Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of BrightRidge

November 9 vs. Western Carolina Family Weekend

November 16 vs. Furman Senior Day A reminder that season tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale. Visitetsutickets.comfor more information and/or to purchase today. For more information about Buccaneer football, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the “football” tab.

