A new robot from Google DeepMind can beat humans at table tennis





Researchers at Google DeepMind have unveiled an AI-powered robot that can not only play table tennis with humans, but also win matches nearly half the time. According to a recent paper from AI lab published in Arxivit is the first robot agent that can play sports with people on a human level. The system represents a major milestone in robot learning and control, particularly in its ability to “scale robot learning to complex physical tasks that may involve a human partner or opponent,” the article said. In addition to winning 45 percent of matches against 29 opponents, matches with the table tennis robot were still enjoyable for more advanced players, who described the system as a promising practice partner. Table tennis has been a fertile area for robotics research since the 1980s, according to Google DeepMind, due to the sport's qualities, such as fast movement, precise control, real-time decision-making and human-robot interaction. But until now, “no prior work has tackled the competitive game in which a robot plays a full game of table tennis against a previously unseen human opponent,” the AI ​​lab said. The company’s robot, which consists of a robotic arm holding a 3D-printed paddle, was trained on a huge dataset of low-level skills, including aspects such as forehand topspin, forehand serve or backhand targeting. Able to select the optimal skill for a given situation in light of game statistics and the opponent’s capabilities, it continued to learn as it played matches, improving over time. The robot played 29 matches against players of beginner, intermediate, advanced, and advanced+ skill levels. It defeated all beginners, but lost 55 percent of its matches against intermediate opponents and won zero matches against more experienced players, suggesting that its own skill level is intermediate. More advanced players were also able to identify and exploit the robot’s weaknesses, such as its limitations in measuring spin, a weaker backhand, and a tendency to miss low balls due to a collision avoidance protocol in its system. “It was really great to see “The robot plays players of all levels and styles,” Barney J. Reed, a competitive table tennis coach and one of the authors of Google DeepMind’s paper, said in a statement on a website dedicated to the project. “When we started, our goal was to get the robot to an intermediate level. Amazingly, it did just that. All that hard work paid off,“he said. After completing three matches with the robot, players described the games as “fun” and “engaging,” according to Google DeepMind. When asked how interested they would be in playing with the robot again on a scale of one to five, players gave an average response of 4.87. What impact will the system have on future robotics research? Games and sports have long been fertile areas for experimenting with AI and robotics, according to Google DeepMind. “Since the early days of artificial intelligence, chess and other competitive games have played a crucial role in the development of new algorithms and technologies,” the paper said, noting that AI agents can be found in games such as backgammon, poker, Dota 2 and Go. Google DeepMind has previously developed programs such as AlphaGo, which notably defeated Lee Sedol, a top Go player, in 2016. Much work is needed to eventually build robots that can perform useful tasks and interact safely with humans, according to Google DeepMind. But the robotic arm that can play table tennis is a small step in the right direction, and toward “a longstanding goal in robotics to achieve human-like performance in many useful skills in the real world.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://observer.com/2024/08/a-robot-made-by-google-deepmind-can-beat-humans-at-table-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos