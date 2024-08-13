Highlights Stick Cricket Super League offers a fun, casual cricket experience, perfect for beginners looking for a game with a relaxed atmosphere.

Don Bradman Cricket 17 features customizable gameplay mechanics and an immersive simulation experience.

Cricket 22 redefines cricket simulation with immersive gameplay, career mode and realistic matches, making it one of the best cricket games out there.







Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. Sure, it may not get the same hype everywhere as it does in England, Australia or South Asia, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t loved everywhere. It’s a shame, though, that despite the hype surrounding the sport itself, there aren’t many video games that truly capture the essence of cricket the way they should.

That said, there are certain franchises and game development studios – some pretty well-known ones – that keep the virtual cricket scene active by consistently producing some exceptionally great video games focused on the sport. Some of these have achieved legendary status in the cricket community and, despite their age, are still just as active as their more modern counterparts. So whether these games are a hit or a miss – or more accurately, a six or an out – there are still some pretty great video games out there that fully capture the feeling of playing a massive sports game from the comfort of a computer screen.







7 Stick Cricket Super League

Casual Cricket Sim Perfect for Beginners

Developers: Stick sports

Stick sports Issued: 2016

2016 Platform: Android, iOS

Stick Sports is a small indie studio known for making fun, laid-back sports games, from cricket and football to tennis and even street racing. They have built a reputation for their humorous and casual take on sports, making their games ideal for a fun, laid-back experience. Despite their simple appearance, their cricket games actually play like real video games and offer a surprisingly deep experience with the myriad of options they offer.





Their most famous cricket game, Stick Cricket Super Leagueis essentially a casual take on the ICC Super League tournament. The game allows players to fully customize their stick characters — from their appearance to their outfits — and select a favorite team to manage. Players can manually build their team, assign roles, and even handle the coin toss, giving them complete control over how their team performs on the pitch.

6 Don Bradman Cricket 17

Big Ant Studios' official breakthrough into the cricket world

Developers: Large ant studios

Large ant studios Issued: 2016

2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Big Ant Studios is a big name in the world of sports gaming, especially in cricket, where they have built a dedicated following among international cricket fans. Their Don Bradman series, based on the legendary Australian batsman of the same name, was the first of many successful cricket simulations they would create in the future.





Don Bradman Cricket 17 is a sequel to the original Don Bradman Cricket 14 That noticeably improves on the gameplay and mechanics of its predecessor. It is a fairly dynamic sports sim with multiple customization options and gameplay mechanics that make it stand out in the genre. The game has a very “realistic” camera (that strangely resembles helicopter snaps) that is easy to control and play with. It also has a perfect team selection system that is pretty close to the real deal and even lets players design and build their own stadiums.

5 Brian Lara International Cricket 2007

A classic oldie

Developers: Codemasters

Codemasters Issued: 2007

2007 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox 360





Brian Lara International Cricket 2007developed and published by Codemasters, is a classic cricket sim that became extremely popular upon its release. The game, like its predecessors, was released during the 2007 Cricket World Cup and is named after legendary Trinidadian batsman Brian Lara (although the game had different names in different regions).

Despite being old and non-mainstream, Brian Lara International Cricket had several features that were way ahead of their time. It offered several official cricket modes like T20 matches, ODIs, test matches and even had a net practice mode. It also offered an extensive tutorial session and the ability to perform sweep shots (something that was not available in the previous installments). However, the most innovative aspect of this game that made it stand out was the fact that it also had an online mode where players could play against others over the internet. PvP in an old cricket game was quite advanced for a sports sim from 2007.





4 Cricket 22

Game-changing title that redefined the future of cricket sims

Developers: Large ant studios

Large ant studios Issued: 2021

2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Cricket 22 is the official “mascot” game for the 2021 Ashes Series between England and Australia. It is a sequel to Cricket 19and because it is relatively new, it is much more advanced in terms of graphics and gameplay than older titles. Although the Ashes Series is the main focus, the game also features other major tournaments such as the Big Bash T20, The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League. In addition, the game is officially licensed and features a variety of famous cricketers from around the world, representing both men’s and women’s teams.





Cricket 22 goes beyond just a sports simulation with how immersive it is with its gameplay. Not only does it represent cricket in a very authentic way, but it also allows players to follow their personal journey and career paths, complete with press conferences, training and even treating injuries. The gameplay shines with its precise controls and high stakes, effectively replicating a real cricket match. With the huge amount of options and mechanics it offers, players have the opportunity to bring their real cricketing style into the game. With driving commentary, great graphics and tons of different playing styles, Cricket 22 is without a doubt one of the best cricket games out there right now.

3 Ashes Cricket (2017)

A true-to-life Ashes series experience





Developers: Large ant studios

Large ant studios Issued: 2017

2017 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

As Cricketto like Cricket 22is an official, licensed cricket game representing the 2017–18 Ashes Series. It was released in 2017 and is known as one of the better cricket games in the genre due to its realism and immersive gameplay. The game is a true representative of the Ashes tournament (for both the men's and women's tours) and features full teams that are fully motion captured.

While As Cricket offers a lot of customization options and play styles, but is more inclined to stay true to the spirit of cricket by focusing on the two main teams: Australia and England. There is a huge online community and the game promotes that by letting players use the in-game creation tool to create and personalize their players, umpires, teams and even stadiums, ultimately showing off their work online. Additionally, for those who are serious about their cricket, As Cricket includes an online mode where players can compete against others in real time.





2 Cricket 24

Cricket 22 but better

Developers: Large ant studios

Large ant studios Issued: 2023

2023 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The latest installment in the Cricket series from Big Ant Studios, Cricket 24 was released in October 2023. Rather than focusing on one specific team or tournament, the game essentially takes every major cricket event from the past decade and mashes it up into one big game. While the Ashes series remains a central part of the gameplay, other domestic tournaments, such as the Pakistan Super League, also play a significant role in the game.





Related 8 Best Open World Sports Games, Ranked Open-world games rarely venture into the sports genre, but that's exactly what makes these open-world sports games so special.

Cricket 24The gameplay of is quite similar to Cricket 22but since it does want to be the “most realistic cricket video game ever”, it introduces some notable improvements. The most significant improvement is the extensive diversity it has when it comes to selectable teams and players. The game features a huge selection of over 300 players from all over the world, along with around 50 official stadiums. The rest of the mechanics and camera work are almost identical to Cricket 22which is good, because they were already top notch.

1 EA Cricket 2007

The most iconic cricket simulator ever made

Developers: EA Canada, HB Studios

EA Canada, HB Studios Issued: 2006

2006 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2





One game that has almost legendary status in the cricket community is not a modern release like Cricket 24but the latest cricket title from EA Sports, Cricket 07While it may not be up to the standards of modern sports sims, it was utterly revolutionary for its time.

Despite being so old, Cricket 07 remains one of the most iconic cricket simulations available. The game features a wide variety of tournaments and seasons, including both major and minor events, and even has national games based on countries. It features numerous difficulty levels and tempo modes, such as limited overs, test matches and four-day matches, with the added option for players to customise and control their pitches. The gameplay is remarkably advanced for a 2006 title, offering players multiple ways to play a bat where even the slightest nuance can result in a drastically different outcome. When batting, players are given extensive control over direction, footing, timing and power, making every little adjustment count. The entire game is fully customisable, giving players the feeling that they are in a real cricket tournament.



