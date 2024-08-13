Sports
Complaints from Windsor tennis community as more courts converted for pickleball
Windsor Morning7:43Now that more and more people in our region are playing pickleball, what does that mean for tennis?
Robert Rotaru says he hears complaints from the tennis world about the number of courts being converted for pickleball.
The tennis and pickleball coach and player plays out of the Parkside Tennis Club in Windsor, Ontario.
“As a tennis coach, I hear all the tennis players complaining about the pickleball players taking over the lines on the courts,” Rotaru said. “But I think the city has done a good job of making everyone happy. They still keep enough tennis courts in Windsor, I think.”
Rotaru says there are still plenty of tennis courts available in the city and people may be angrier that their favorite court has been converted.
“Just because there are less … courts … they probably get a little bit upset. And the noise, the noise factor of pickleball, is probably a factor. When a pickleball is hit, it's a lot louder than a tennis ball.”
Tennis courts can easily be converted into multiple pickleball courts, as they require much less surface area.
Rotaru calls demand for tennis in the Windsor region “steady,” while pickleball is gaining popularity but still lags far behind the U.S., he says.
“I started playing pickleball because one of my [tennis] students invited me to a social pickleball place. And it was very inclusive. And then I really liked it. I think people with a racquet sports background will really enjoy the sport.”
WATCH | Think pickleball is just for retirees? Think again:
Rotaru believes that the growth of the sport is largely due to its accessibility to everyone.
“Anyone can pick up the bat. It's lighter than a tennis ball. The learning curve is quick, so a kid can just pick up a bat and start hitting. My kids learned really quickly. So I think that's what makes it so much fun.”
He wonders why the two worlds surrounding both racket sports have not yet come closer together.
“I think it's the stigma behind pickleball. I think people see it as some dinky sport for old people. That's very wrong. It's not just for old people.”
LaSalle Doubles Number of Pickleball Courts
The City of LaSalle is in the process of constructing new tennis courts that have been converted into pickleball courts at the corner of Front Road and Laurier Drive.
Scott Bisson, the city's culture and recreation manager, says the idea came about after a push from the city's local pickleball club.
“I came to the city to ask for help in finding new courts because the demand is so high,” he said.
“The municipality is trying to weigh everything up, and I think we tried to find the best compromise. I believe that in the conversion we [we had] ten tennis courts and five pickleball courts. So after this conversion we now have 11 pickleball courts and eight tennis courts. It's a little more balanced.”
WATCH | Converting to pickleball:
The move at Front and Laurier is only temporary, however. The municipality wants to remove them within five years to make room for future development projects.
“Building new pickleball courts would be expensive. This was a very minimal cost compared to building the new facilities.”
Bisson says more permanent tennis court infrastructure will be included in their long-term parks and recreation master plan.
“We want to have things that we can do in the very short term, but also things that we plan for the medium and long term. Then we want to have the ability to revisit those plans every few years and determine whether we're on the right track.”
WATCH | Pickleball injuries increase as the sport becomes more popular:
|
