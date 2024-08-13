Field Hockey Announces 2024 Signing Class





NEW YORK Columbia Field Hockey Coach Niki Miller Officially Announced Lizzie Adams , Margot Houle Ashley and Kate Kim And Jacinta Solari Etchebes as the program's 2024 recruiting class. All five players will enroll at Columbia as freshmen. “I am very pleased to have them join our team and look forward to working with them this fall,” said Miller. Adams, Houle, the Kim sisters, Minhee and Solari Etcheberry join the 12 returning letterwinners on the 2024 Columbia hockey team. 2024 Field Hockey Signees Lizzie Adams

Forward/Midfield | 5-9 | Virginia Beach, Va. | Norfolk Academy SECONDARY SCHOOL: A June 2024 from Norfolk Academy in Norfolk, Virginia Five-year varsity team member Team captain as a senior NFHCA and MAX Field Hockey Third Team All-American in 2023 Norfolk Academy team ranked 2nd in the nation by MAX Field Hockey in 2023 2023 Norfolk Academy Co-MVP First Team All-Tidewater Region in 2022 and 2023 Three-time VISAA All-State First Team selection Three-time TCIS All-Conference First Team selection Two-time MAX Field Hockey All-Mid-Atlantic Region First Team selection Two-time NFHCA All-South Region First Team 2022 MAX Field Hockey Class of 2024 Top 100 Three-time TCIS Conference Tournament Champion Two-time VISAA State Tournament Champion Finished high school career with 254 points (108 goals, 38 assists)… 2024 Tunstall Three Sport Athletic Award Recipient (played three sports in high school)… 2024 NFHCA Impact Senior Team selection Three-year member of basketball varsity team, captain as senior Two-time Second Team All-Conference First Team All-Conference selection senior year. Four-year member of soccer varsity team 2021 Team MIP. PERSONAL: Daughter of Michelle and Hunter Adams Mother played hockey at William & Mary Has a younger sister Catherine. Margot Houle

Goalkeeper | 5-8 | Potomac, Md. | Brookewood School SECONDARY SCHOOL: Graduated June 2024 from Brookewood School in Kensington, Maryland. 2024 USA U-18 Women's National Team. 2024 USA Field Hockey Senior NEXUS Championship Squad. 2023 U-18 Women's Junior National Team Squad Camp. 2023 USA Field Hockey NEXUS U18 Championship Squad, Team Amsterdam, Gold Medal. 2022 USA Field Hockey NEXUS RISE Championship Squad. 2021 USA Field Hockey NEXUS U16 Championship Squad. PERSONAL: Daughter of Jocelyn and Rene Houle. Mother went to Wellesley and father to UMass. Has a brother Michael and a dog named Milo. Ashley Kim

Forward/Midfield | 5-3 | Glenelg, Md. | Glenelg SECONDARY SCHOOL: Graduated June 2024 from Glenelg High School in Glenelg, Maryland 2A Maryland State Champions three years in a row (2021-23)… Four-year collegiate field hockey player 2023 All County First Team selection 2022 All-County Honorable Mention 2nd leading scorer in 2022. PERSONAL: Daughter of Dongmin Kim and Eun Jung Jung Mother graduated from Seoul National University of Korea and father graduated from Ewha Womans University… Has a twin Kate Kim (also plays hockey for Columbia)… Has a younger brother Kyle (who attends Landon School)… Enjoys oil painting and speaks fluent Korean. Kate Kim

Forward/Midfield | 5-3 | Glenelg, Md. | Glenelg SECONDARY SCHOOL: Graduated June 2024 from Glenelg High School in Glenelg, Maryland 2A Maryland State Champions three years in a row (2021-23)…. Three-time regional field hockey champion Varsity tennis, track and field, and ice hockey player Senior field hockey team captain Three-time All-County First Team NFHCA Academic Squad distinguished scholar Field Hockey Unsung Hero Award Field Hockey Coach's Choice Award. PERSONAL: Daughter of Dongmin Kim and Eun Jung Jung Mother graduated from Seoul National University of Korea and father graduated from Ewha Womans University… Has a twin Ashley Kim (also plays hockey for Columbia)… Has a younger brother Kyle (attends Landon School)… Korean-English translator for the National Association of Korean Schools. Jacinta Solari Etchebes

Forward | 5-8 | Santiago, Chile | The Grange School SECONDARY SCHOOL: Graduated from The Grange School in Santiago, Chile in June 2024. Captain of the first hockey team. Participated in the 2024 Junior Pan American Games. Follow the lions

For the latest news on Columbia Field Hockey, follow @CULionsFH on social media and GoColumbiaLions.com for more updates.

