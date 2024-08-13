Why was Malinga's swing successful?





Lasith Malinga bowls in a match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019. Credit: Andy Kearns/Getty Images Physicists have studied a cricket ball in a wind tunnel to understand why bowler Lasith Malinga's career has been so successful. The research, conducted on bowling with a nearly horizontal arm, is published in Physics of fluids. The results, the researchers write, provide valuable insights for improving unconventional bowling techniques in cricket. Cricket bowlers typically throw with their arms in a near-vertical position. Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga has found great success with a different tactic, throwing the ball from a near-horizontal arm position, with the seam almost parallel to the ground. This technique, sometimes referred to as slinging action, has been adopted by other bowlers, such as Malingas' compatriot Matheesha Pathirana. The unique and unconventional bowling styles that cricketers demonstrate have attracted a lot of attention, with particular emphasis on their prowess with a new ball in the early stages of a match, said Kizhakkelan Sudhakaran Siddharth, co-author of the SYS study and a researcher at the mechanical engineering department at Amity University Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Their bowling techniques often deceive the batsmen, making these bowlers effective in almost all formats of the game at all stages of the match. Last work Research in cricket physics has shown that the rotational speed of the ball, and a combination of fluid dynamics, air velocity and the dimensions of the ball (the Reynolds number) have a major influence on the amount the ball shifts during flight and therefore on how difficult it is for a batter to hit the ball. The team from Amity University studied a spinning ball in a wind tunnel, using a multi-tube apparatus and an imaging system to understand how the air around it moved. According to Siddarth, this proved to be an excellent approach for simulating the complex and dynamic situations encountered in sports situations in a wind tunnel. The team found that the way low-pressure areas around the ball changed helped to exploit a phenomenon called the Magnus effect, which causes air movements that can cause the ball to shift mid-flight. The researchers are then interested in how other factors, such as wear and tear on the ball, affect its aerodynamics.





