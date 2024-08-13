Monte Harrison runs with starters during the Arkansas American football team's 11th fall practice





FAYETTEVILLE Heavy morning rain forced the Arkansas football team to move to the Fred W. Smith Center on Monday for its 11th practice of fall camp. The Razorbacks have three practices this week before their second fall game on Thursday. There are just 14 practices left before the season opener on Aug. 29 against UAPB in Little Rock (6:30 p.m., ESPNU). Here are four conclusions we drew from Monday's action. Monte Harrison works with the starters Harrison celebrated his 29th birthday on Saturday and got his first fastball snaps with the first team on Monday. The former MLB player joined the Hogs this summer and has surprised coaches this fall. According to Sam Pittman and wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch, Harrison is definitely in the running for meaningful snaps in 2024. More:Why Arkansas Football's Offensive Line Is Taking 'DAPs' Into Account During Fall Camp More:How Arkansas Football Transfer Quarterback Taylen Green Surprised Sam Pittman “(Harrison's) strong. He's physical. He's still learning releases and stuff like that,” Fouch said after practice on Aug. 3. “A little bit inexperienced on some of the technical stuff, but he's improved every day of camp and developed those techniques that he missed for a couple of years. But he's got the natural talent, the burst, the power and the strong hands.” Pigs get a health boost Injuries piled up during the first full week of fall camp, but most of the injured players were back on the training field on Monday. Cornerback Jaheim Singletary and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong were back in action with their respective position groups, while tight end Luke Hasz, defensive end Anton Juncaj, cornerback Marquise Robinson and defensive lineman Jon Hill competed in green non-contact jerseys. Running back Rashod Dubinion, cornerback Kee'yon Stewart and wide receiver Tyrone Broden also missed playing time this fall, but the trio returned after Thursday's practice and were at practice Monday. Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas was absent and has missed the last nine practices. Singleton and Dozier show connection building Pittman officially named Malachi Singleton the backup quarterback after the first practice game, and the redshirt freshman has shown great chemistry with wide receiver Davion Dozier throughout training camp. Singleton and Dozier connected on a pair of passes for good gains in Monday's fastball drill, and in Thursday's scrimmage they combined for a pair of touchdowns. Dozier, like Harrison, is in a battle to steal the attention of players like Broden and Armstrong, but his growing bond with Singleton bodes well for the future of both players. A new starter on the offensive line With Kutas gone, Arkansas has relied primarily on Addison Nichols or Amaury Wiggins at left guard, but E'Marion Harris took that spot on Monday. Nichols was the starting center, with Wiggins as his backup. Arkansas continues to shake up its offensive line, looking for the best combination with Kutas sidelined with a back injury. Harris has made a significant move this fall. “Most improved player on this team, or actually in my room, I would have to say,” offensive line coach Eric Mateos said after Saturday's practice. “I mean, his level of play right now is extremely high. I mean, he probably had the best scrimmage of anybody in our room.”

