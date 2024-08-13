Better to fail than play it safe in cricket and life, says Ashwin | News

Engineer, cricketer, a popular YouTuber and now an author. Parallel processing or multitasking comes easy to R Ashwin, who prefers failure over playing it safe, be it life or cricket. The 37-year-old off-spinner, currently one of the sharpest minds in international cricket, is also a refreshingly outspoken voice with 516 Test wickets, which lends considerable support to his views. He is currently enjoying the critical success of his book 'I Have The Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story'. Co-written with Sidharth Monga and published by Penguin Random House, it chronicles Ashwin's life till 2011 and also provides a glimpse into his mind, which enjoys analysing chances as much as it decoding a difficult batter.

“I live my life, that's all. I don't think about achieving 'A', 'B' or 'C' (goals). I stay in the moment. I am generally a creative person, and if I feel I want to do something, I go for it. (Whether it's) right or wrong is something I will digest later,” Ashwin told PTI in an exclusive interview.

He wasn't always so fearless, though. As a child, he had an insecure side, but he grew out of it over time, realizing that his fears were paralyzing him.

Once that was sorted out, Ashwin says he became somewhat unflappable and it’s evident in his growth as a cricketer. From bowling carrom balls on the streets of Chennai as a kid, his transformation into India’s best spinner has been quite a ride.

He has taken criticism on his chin and has responded with a bag full of wickets, refusing to let that “outside noise” upset the equilibrium of his mind. And it is this system optimization, as the engineer in him would say, that allows him to take risks and not be afraid of failure.

“I am not at all insecure. I would rather fail in life than be absolutely secure. That is my nature. I don't have the common insecurities that people have,” he asserts with the same clarity with which he decodes complex cricket rules on his social media feeds, which are quick to become viral trends.

“By breaking through my insecurities (as a child) I got a great insight into how to exploit someone else’s insecurities. And that’s how I see cricket or life in general,” he explained, perhaps revealing the secret to his understated aggression on the field.

Returning to parallel processing, the technical jargon for running multiple computations simultaneously, Ashwin said the COVID crisis, when almost everyone was grappling with the fear of loss, was the moment he had to recalibrate his approach to life and realize that he ultimately had only one chance to do what he wanted.

The YouTube channel was created during the lockdown and his outspoken views on cricket, cricket rules and cricketers have now attracted over 1.5 million subscribers.

We must not forget that Ashwin, like most people around him, also had to deal with the trauma of having his loved ones hospitalized due to the dreaded infection.

“The time I have is quite limited. I do make plans, but for me it's about life. I felt like cricket was taking up a lot of my time since 2010 (his debut in India), but COVID gave me a chance to take a break and assess where I was,” he recalled.

“It (the COVID-forced break) has given me wings in the last four years, allowing me to express myself, push my creative boundaries and so on,” he says, referring to his success as a rare, outspoken voice in Indian cricket.

According to him, it all comes down to not daring to gamble and the ability to see the fun side of risk, something he learned when he visited a casino in 2009.

“If you go to the casino and think about how much money you are going to make, you end up with almost no rupee. But if you go with the intention of having fun and losing the money you have, you always go back a much richer person. It was actually a big learning experience,” he explains.

But that's not his only reference point for life lessons. He can just as easily learn them from a movie, a web series or a book.

Speaking of books, he knows that telling your story to the world comes with risks.

It is not limited to opening up a previously unseen side of yourself to people who may judge without knowing it. There is also the danger of unknowingly hurting others when unpleasant experiences become public knowledge.

“I think hurting someone is a hugely painful journey. But if I write about painful examples of myself tomorrow, it’s because people on the other side of this hurt me. Of course they’re going to feel bad about it, because no one hurts you on purpose,” he says, underscoring his belief in the inherent goodness of individuals.

And that is why he prefers to see painful episodes as life lessons, hard but necessary to build a person. He describes one such instance in his book when, during his time with Chennai Super Kings, a team official refused to honor his request for a good IPL ticket in 2010, despite the fact that he had made a significant contribution to the team’s success that season.

“Look, people who give you the opportunity to learn hard lessons in life are gurus in my book. I didn't want to go up to the man and confront him. But for me it's an incident, it happened and it fueled the fire in me.

“I wanted to become a better person. I wanted to become a better cricketer. I am grateful to the person who did that for me because I think he somehow ignited my desire to perform well,” he says.

That incident was also an important lesson in realizing that the world is not fair.

“It's not. I see a lot of people come up to me and say, 'What you sow, you shall reap.' The world is a very fair place, but it's not. It can be very unfair to a lot of people. If you win, someone else loses,” he insists, the clarity of thought shining through again, as do his eyes, which light up at the first glimpse of a batter's vulnerability.