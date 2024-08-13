Sports
Jannik Sinner on hip anxiety: 'I'm not afraid' | ATP Tour
Cincinnati
Sinner on hip fear: 'I'm not afraid'
The Italian explains that he feels 'very good' upon arrival in Cincinnati
August 12, 2024
Mike Lawrence/ATP Tour
Jannik Sinner is the top seeded player in Cincinnati for the first time.
By Andrew Eichenholz
Jannik Sinner struggled physically during his quarterfinal loss in Montreal. But on Monday, the Italian quelled any fears from fans during his press conference ahead of the Cincinnati Open, where he is the top favorite.
“I feel pretty good. Obviously I didn't practice for almost a week before and after playing two, three days in a row, a little bit more than normal, [that] could be [have had] a possible impact on the hip,” Sinner said. “But I'm not scared. I feel good with the hip and I'm looking forward to being back on the field here.”
Sinner was the star of the first half of the season, winning his first major title at the Australian Open and climbing to No. 1 in the PIF ATP rankings for the first time in June. One of the Italian's main goals for the season was success at the Olympic Games in Paris, which he was unable to participate in after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.
“This year I felt like because I played well, also in Paris, Roland Garros, and knowing that the Olympics are there, I can play well on that court or pretty well, and I try to give myself a chance to medal,” Sinner said. “But sometimes you have to accept it. Of course it also goes through your mind now that you missed this because you wanted to prepare for it. But it's all part of the sport and I also have to be happy with what I have, not always look at the negative things.
“I believe my season is going very, very positively and we'll just build on that.”
It was a game-changing year for the 22-year-old. In late 2022, he reached the championship match at the Nitto ATP Finals, claiming multiple victories against Novak Djokovic. But in 2024, he proved he can consistently beat the world’s best players for the biggest titles.
“We all have doubts. Sometimes, even before I won a Grand Slam, I doubted whether I could win a Grand Slam or not. And then you reach the point where you win it,” Sinner said. “After that, you know in your head that you can do it, but you still have to work hard for it.”
Sinner has been number 1 in the world for over 10 weeks and he wants to keep improving to stay at the top of the sport.
“If you just want to maintain the position, you have to improve. And if you want to get better, you have to improve more than the others,” Sinner said. “I think it's a good balance between how much work you do and how much quality you can put into the work.”
The winner of four titles this season has historically not excelled in Cincinnati, where he holds a 3-3 record. But the top seed will look to turn that around in the coming week.
“Normally I struggle a bit to play here because of the conditions, but I'm looking forward to seeing my reaction this year because it's a great test for me,” Sinner said. “I believe this tournament can give you a lot of confidence for the US Open, which is the last Grand Slam we have this year. So in my eyes this is a very important tournament.
“We're going day by day. Today is my first training day. Let's see how it feels… I have a few days to prepare and hopefully show some good tennis.”
