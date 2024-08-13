Field hockey takes its game to South Africa





CAPE TOWN, South Africa For nine days in June, the UC Davis field hockey team spent time in Cape Town, South Africa, where they were able to bond as a team, develop their skills while playing against top players, and experience a new culture and lifestyle together as Aggies. “Our team trip to South Africa was an amazing opportunity to see new places, experience a different culture, and spend a lot of time bonding with our teammates,” said head coach Austin Pile. “I’m so thankful we were able to make the trip and look forward to making it a recurring experience within our program.” DAY ONE: On the first day of the trip, the Aggies visited Table Mountain. A flat landform that overlooks Cape Town and offers a magnificent view of the entire city. To get there, the Aggies were hoping for a cable car to take in all the views. DAY TWO: The Aggies then headed to Boulders Beach and Seal Island. At Boulders Beach, the women met the penguin colony there, and interacted with the black and white creatures while lying on the beach. The Aggies also boarded a boat that took them around Seal Island, where they saw seals lying on the rocks, enjoying the sun and the waves. DAY THREE: For the third day, the Aggies visited Middelpos Farm and assisted the group INSPIRE Children and Youth. Throughout the day, the team learned more about the organization and how it serves its community. DAY FOUR: It was finally game day as the Aggies took on the Constantiaberg Hockey Club. UC Davis won 4-0 and to celebrate the Aggies went to dinner at Gold Restaurant. There they experienced and celebrated the victory with an authentic African dinner with a 14-course taste safari and traditional Mali entertainment. DAY FIVE: Before taking on Constantiaberg Hockey Club, UC Davis spent their fifth day on Robben Island, where they enjoyed a scenic boat trip, taking in the sights of Table Bay. That night, the Aggies capped off a great day with another win, beating CHC 3-0. In two games against CHC, the Aggies have outscored their opponents 7-0. DAY SIX: Day six’s adventure took the team to a surf lesson on one of Cape Town’s beautiful beaches. After their morning of surfing, the team prepared to take on Durbanville Hockey Club. Once again, the Aggies emerged victorious, winning 3-0. DAY SEVEN: The Aggies were literally over the moon after their third straight win on the trip and spent the seventh day ziplining through the Holland Nature Reserve. DAY EIGHT AND NINE: The last two days the Aggies concluded their trip with a visit to the Aquila Game Reserve to visit the Aquila Reserve Center. The Aquila Reserve Center serves as a sanctuary for animals and a temporary home before they are released back into the wild. During a visit to the Aquila Game Reserve, the women were able to experience morning and evening safaris. During these trips, the Aggies saw all kinds of animals, including lions, elephants and rhinos. After nine days, UC Davis returned to California with a series of team-building moments the Aggie women will never forget.

