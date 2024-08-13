Sports
Where to Learn Fun Olympic Sports Near DC
The Paris Olympics sparked a passion for sports that aren’t always well-known. If you watched the games and thought you might want to try jumping, break jumping or synchronized swimming, here’s how to get started.
Horse with bows
This difficult, male-only gymnastics skill involves rapid hip and leg circles and swings around a short, elevated platform with handles. While there are classes for adults to learn gymnastics, pommeling is one of those sports that people usually start when they're quite young. If you know a kid who wants to be the next Pommel Horse Guy, take him or her to a gym like the USA Gymnastics-affiliated Youth Sports Training Center in Woodbridge. Owner Greg Patterson told the Washington Post Hehopes that more boys will be inspired to start gymnastics after watching the competitionsClasses start at $93 per month.
Water polo
If you prefer to stay extremely hydrated during the game, then water polo might be for you. It is played in two teams of seven, and the US men's team took bronze this year. DC has its own LGBTQ+ team, the Washington D Seahorses (formerly the Washington Wetskins), who train in Takoma to compete nationally and internationally. Membership starts at $117/quarter. There are also a few youth teams, including Capital Water Polo in Springfield and DC Panthers from DC Parks and Rec team, sponsored by USA Water Polo and meets at the Deanwood Aquatic Center ($60 for DC residents).
Break
These were the first Olympic Games with a breaking news theme, and who can blame the unique styling of the Australian Raygun? American Victor Montalvo won bronze in the men's event this year, but unfortunately Breaking will not return to the 2028 Games in LAHowever, you can forge your own path by taking up running in your spare time. All 10 Breakinga dance school in DC and Vienna, offers classes for all ages. Kids classes start at $199 per month for one class per week.
Synchronized swimming
Synchronized swimming, renamed as artistic swimming for this year’s games, is a mix of swimming, gymnastics and dance accompanied by music. As our reporter discovered in June, while some people ridicule the sport, it’s actually very hard to do well. The U.S. team won silver at the games with a Michael Jackson-inspired underwater moonwalk routine. If you want to see what synchro is all about, DC has an amateur adult team, the DC synchromastirersthat practices twice a week at area pools (Largo, Fort Washington and Arlington), competes in national championships and performs at hotel pool openings and other events around town. The team also offers lessons for beginners ages 20 and up ($125 for 5 lessons or $30 for a drop-in).
Table tennis
Table tennis is a classic Olympic skill that is easier to pick up than, say, pommel horse. Table tennis Washington DC In Takoma, you can learn to play with a private coach, starting at $80 per lesson for non-members (memberships cost $75/month). You can also reserve a table to play with friends for $10/hour per person, or train with a robot opponent for $30/hour.
Flag football
The next Olympics in LA will, fittingly, feature American-style flag football. That means you have four years to become a rising star for Team USA. The best way is to join a league: Kids can play on Flag Star Footballwhich has competitions for boys and girls throughout the DMV. Costs range from $185 (for preschoolers through first grade) to $205 (for parent-led 2nd-12th graders) to $295 (for professionally led). For adults, DC Parks and Rec organizes fall and spring competitions for men, women and mixed teams, and DC battle And Volo have social and sports teams in the city.
