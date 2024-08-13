England legend James Anderson targets surprise return to white-ball cricket





independent journalism More information Near Our mission is to provide objective, fact-based reporting that speaks to power and reveals the truth. Whether it's $5 or $50, every contribution counts. Support us in delivering journalism without an agenda. Former England fast bowler James Anderson could return to white-ball cricket after indicating he believes he is still good enough to play. The 42-year-old retired from England in July, with his last match being England's victory over the West Indies at Lords, where he took four wickets. After taking over as coach and mentor for England, many thought it was the end for Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test match history. However, he believes he can still play at the highest level. I may be in a bit of denial because I'm fully aware that I won't be playing for England again, but I still haven't made a decision about my actual cricket career, Anderson told the Press Association. There's definitely a bit of intrigue in the shorter formats, because I've never played franchise stuff. When I watch The Hundred this year and see the ball swinging around, I feel like I could do a job there. I know it's been a while since I've played it and my age will come up in conversation, but I really feel like I'm good enough to play this form of cricket. When this summer is over I can sit down and really think about whether I want to play cricket again next year in whatever form it may be. I am open to thoughts about any form of cricket at the moment, I am still fit enough to play and I am not closing myself off to anything. James Anderson took four wickets in his final match against West Indies at Lords ( PA wire ) Anderson's last 20-over match was in 2014. For the past 10 years, he has devoted himself to Test match cricket in an attempt to extend his career. Ironically, he could now return to it in an attempt to extend his career once again. Whatever the future holds for Anderson on the field, England captain Ben Stokes knows his experience will be crucial to helping his team beat the opposition. With an Ashes tour on the horizon, he has already floated the idea of ​​Anderson heading to Australia in 2025 as part of the coaching staff. My love for Test cricket will always be there and the Ashes is the biggest thing you can be involved in as an England player, Anderson added. If you're not playing, the next best thing is helping the team from the sidelines.

