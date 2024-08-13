Sports
Former Clemson four-star football player reveals why he transferred to Colorado
Dabo Swinney hasn't used the transfer portal the way many Clemson football fans want him to. If Clemson has another disappointing season, things might turn around for Swinney.
If he doesn’t use the portal, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Tigers are back on top of the college football world. While player development and high school recruiting are still two major factors in building a program, the portal can be as big a driver of success as any other.
Bringing in players who have played college football for multiple years is an advantage. A 22-year-old who is physically mature versus an 18-year-old is a big difference, no matter how much Swinney tries to downplay the importance of the portal.
Despite not using the portal, Clemson has had players who have used it. With all the movement in college football, it's normal to see a lot of players leave each season.
That was the case for former four-star recruit Zack Owens. Owens, a redshirted offensive lineman, took his talents to Colorado to play with Deion Sanders.
He appeared in two games for Clemson last year, playing just 13 snaps. At 6-foot-6 and 375 pounds, Owens should get a chance to earn a starting job for Colorado at some point, as their line was one of the worst in college football in 2023.
In an episode of “DNVR Buffs Podcast” he explained why he decided to leave Clemson. His reasoning was interesting for several reasons.
My biggest thing was at Clemson, great school, great program, I love all the coaches and everyone there, but they had already laid their foundation, Owens said. Everybody knows the Trevor Lawrences, Deshaun Watsons, Travis Etiennes. They already had their foundation. They already made their history there.
The history of the program is a huge part of Clemson and makes them what they are. If it wasn't for past players and success, the outlook on this program would be very different.
And that's why they bring in a lot of the top high school recruits. It may be a little harder to make a mark on Clemson and leave a legacy because of their past success, but when a player comes in and helps the team win, they're remembered forever.
Often players want to go to established programs, as Clemson has helped many players get into the NFL. Owens will take a different approach and hopefully it works out well for him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/clemson/football/former-four-star-clemson-football-player-reveals-why-he-transferred-to-colorado
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Clemson four-star football player reveals why he transferred to Colorado
- US announces continuation of Sudan peace talks as UN warns of breaking point | Conflict News
- A year later, the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has stalled
- England legend James Anderson targets surprise return to white-ball cricket
- Who is Faiz Hameed, former ISI chief and Imran Khan confidant and why was he arrested by Pakistani army?
- India withdraws controversial broadcasting bill after backlash
- Woman who accused Erdogan of banning Turkey's Instagram jailed for 'insult'
- United Kingdom: Telegraph for sale, Boris Johnson in the running to buy the British newspaper
- Indonesia holds first cabinet meeting in planned new capital Nusantara, Asia News
- Where to Learn Fun Olympic Sports Near DC
- China continues to endorse Deng Xiaoping 120 years after his birth
- Elon Musk and Donald Trump met at X crash site, Tesla CEO blames cyberattack