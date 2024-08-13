Sports
Quesnel River Rush to Host Main Camp, Hockey School
The Quesnel River Rush hosted its main camp to identify players for the team's upcoming season, as well as a hockey school for young players.
“The hockey school is super awesome,” said Hillary Shearing, River Rush's operations manager. “We've got 140 signed up so far, which means it's pretty full. So it's really great.” She said 140 players signed up for the hockey school, but there have been last-minute additions.
Shearing said there were separate hockey schools for players of different skill levels, with the “Future Stars” school for one group and the “Rep Prep” for another. This allows players to develop their skills alongside other young players of similar skill levels.
“It’s a fundraiser for the team and it also provides the community with school, preparation and ice time for the kids for the hockey season,” Shearing said. Running hockey schools in Quesnel also removes barriers for youngsters looking to improve their skills, Shearing said, who would normally have to travel to other cities like Williams Lake or Prince George to get consistent training.
It also helps parents by keeping their kids busy during the week. “They drop their kids off in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon,” Shearing said. “Working parents are very happy. The feedback we've gotten is that having a day camp with no breaks in between is really nice for them.”
The River Rush also held their main camp, where the team identified which players it wanted on its roster for the 2024-25 season. Players went through drills and practice games to show the coaching staff who would best fit the team in terms of coachability, skill, skating ability, and many other aspects.
Shearing said the roster is more than half-filled and that trades will continue to take place until the team's first practice match on Sept. 7. After that, it will be “pretty official,” but there could still be occasional changes and trades after that date.
The West Fraser Centre is still undergoing renovations and the concession stand is being expanded, adding a fryer, grill and possibly pizza options. The new concession stand isn’t expected to be ready until the fall, but in the meantime, Shearing said there will be dining options for fans of the city’s new Junior A team.
The team also set up a volunteer meeting place where people who wanted to support the team in various ways could get an explanation of how the games would run and choose which volunteer positions interested them most. Jeanine Ross volunteered for the Quesnel Millionaires when they were the city’s Junior A team and has been helping the Quesnel Kangaroos ever since.
“I came here to help the youth in a sports-oriented atmosphere and give back,” Ross said. “I'm super excited about the season. I'm excited for our roster to be released and see how many local players are on the team.”
She said she is interested in a number of different volunteer positions.
“I'm interested in security, media relations, and running the music on game day,” she said. “I like getting the crowd excited and I like crowd control. Just making sure everyone is having fun at the game and is safe.”
Ross said she was also happy to support Lhtako Dene Nation, which works with both the River Rush and the Kangaroos, and its logo is on the center ice of the rink.
The River Rush’s practice season begins Sept. 6 in Williams Lake. Their first home game is Sept. 7. Shearing said she’s made sure no River Rush games are played immediately before or after Kangaroos games. That way, the community doesn’t have to decide which team they want to support on a given day.
From August 19th to 22nd, River Rush will once again be hosting a hockey school in collaboration with the Quesnel Kangaroos.
