A robot trained with AI to beat average random players at table tennis is a lot more impressive than you might think





When you mention AI and robots, most people usually think of end-of-the-world scenarios, with lasers and glowing red eyes. Not so Google DeepMind who have taken a major step forward in robotic AI technology by training a system to beat the average person at table tennis, instead of causing global human extinction. There is footage of the robot in action posted on X by Google DeepMind and as someone with some experience in programming robotic arms, albeit in a limited manufacturing engineering capacity, I was very impressed with what I saw, and the results of the study research paper is definitely worth reading. It’s more than just a camera tracking the ball and motors wildly swinging a paddle. To start, Google DeepMind built a database of all the initial states a table tennis ball can have, like position, speed, and spin. From there, the robot arm simply practiced different movements, getting used to switching between forehand and backhand grips, applying topspin, and so on. It was then run against real players, with the AI ​​system designed to monitor how different people would behave and play, and use that information to refine the overall algorithm. The success rate was tracked, and the selected strategy adjusted itself in real time. According to Google DeepMind, the robot played against 29 opponents, divided into four different skill levels. After completing all the matches, it ended up somewhere in the middle, which is essentially the same as an “intermediate amateur.” Meet our AI-powered robot that's ready to play table tennis. 🤖🏓 It's the first agent to achieve an amateur human-level performance in the sport. Here's how it works. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/AxwbRQwYiBAugust 8, 2024 Of course, it got its metal ass well and truly handed to itself by the better players, and one clip shows a character starting off slow but then crushing the AI ​​with a quick hit. Google DeepMind says this is to be expected, as aspects such as how paddle rubber affects spin are difficult to model well in simulations. But it’s still an impressive feat, and I can think of multiple applications for future versions of the technology. Mass production lines that use robots for things like painting or welding are brilliant, but often struggle to handle small misalignments or changes in lighting. An AI system that’s trained to respond appropriately to all of these issues will help prevent these issues from shutting down the line. Stay up to date with the biggest stories and best deals, selected by the PC Gamer team. And I can imagine a time when seriously injured people will routinely rely on AI-trained robotic arms to take care of things for them as they recover and regain full strength and mobility. But for now, getting better at table tennis is what it's all about, and I'm 100% behind that goal. After all, it's infinitely better than getting better at robotic nuclear armageddon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/software/ai/a-robot-trained-with-ai-to-beat-average-randos-at-table-tennis-is-a-much-more-impressive-thing-than-you-might-think/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos