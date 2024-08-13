Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge event in Berks County





of Berks County Tennis Association Photo courtesy ofJohn VoornanderonNo more splashing The fifth annual Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge will take place Thursday, August 15 through Friday, August 16 at the Emkey Tennis Garden in Wyomissing. This year, world-class professional tennis is returning to Berks County. This year, the program features six world-class professionals, including France’s Arthur Cazauz, France’s Kyrian Jacquet, the event’s 2023 finalist and 2024 NCAA Division 1 Singles Finalist, Britain’s Jon Choinski, New Zealand’s Davis Cupper, New Zealand’s KP Pannu and 521st Felix Corwin. Matches begin on Thursday, August 15th with round-robin matches at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and a special evening match at 7:00 p.m. Matches continue on Friday, August 16th with the final two round-robin matches at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with the final being played at 4:00 p.m. The event, presented by the Berks County Tennis Association, benefits the City of Reading (COR Tennis) program through the Reading Recreation Commission, which provides scholarships to underprivileged young tennis players. Tickets are now available online via www.newcobrands.nlThe prize money for the event is $9,000. This is the fifth year of the event, featuring former champions Denis Kudla (2020), Makund Saisikumar (2021), Sumit Nagal (2022) and Fillip Misolic (2024). On Tuesday 13th August at 7.30pm at Hampden Park, the event’s ATP Pros will be hosting a one-hour junior clinic, presented by Diadem at COR Tennis’ home stadium for juniors aged 12 to 18. To register for the junior clinic, please email [email protected] or call 610-451-2401. The junior clinic costs $40 per player. Proceeds from the clinic benefit COR Tennis. “The BCTA and Emkey Family are thrilled to once again bring world-class tennis to Berks County with six ATP Professional Tennis Players, four of whom will be playing in the U.S. Open. Tennis is a sport that brings people together and unites us in more ways than one, and we are excited to give our region the opportunity to experience world-class tennis up close,” said Event Director Ryan Knarr.

