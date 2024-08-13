Why Cricket's Latest Bowling Technique Is So Effective Against Batters

Although the sport of cricket has existed in one form or another for centuries, the game strategy continues to evolve in the 21st century. Among the newer strategies used by “bowlers”, the pitcher's equivalent in baseball is to throw the ball with the arm positioned horizontally close to the shoulder line, which has proven remarkably effective in “deceiving” batsmen in their perception of the ball's trajectory.

Scientists at Amity University Dubai in the United Arab Emirates were curious about the effectiveness of the approach, so they tested the aerodynamics of cricket balls in wind tunnel experiments. The team concluded that this style of bowling creates a high-speed spin effect that changes the trajectory of the ball mid-flight, an effect also seen in some baseball fields, according to a new paper published in the journal Physics of Fluids.

The unique and unorthodox bowling styles that cricketers demonstrate have attracted much attention, especially their prowess with a new ball in the early stages of a match, said co-author Kizhakkelan Sudhakaran Siddharth, a mechanical engineer from Amity University Dubai. Their bowling techniques often deceive batsmen, making these bowlers effective in all phases of a match in almost all formats of the game.

As mentioned earlier, every moving ball leaves a trail of air as it flies; the inevitable drag slows the ball down. The trajectory of the ball is affected by its diameter and speed, as well as by small irregularities on its surface. Baseballs, for example, are not completely smooth; they have stitching in a figure-eight pattern. That stitching is bumpy enough to affect the airflow around the baseball as it is thrown toward home plate. As a baseball moves, it creates a vortex of air around itself, commonly known as the Magnus effectThe raised seams cause the air to rotate around the ball, creating high pressure zones in different places (depending on the type of field) that can cause deviations in the ball's trajectory.

Physicists have been studying baseballs since the 1940s, when Lyman Briggs became fascinated by the question of whether a curveball actually curves. He initially enlisted the help of the Washington Senators pitching staff at Griffith Stadium to measure the spin of a pitched ball; the idea was to determine how much the curve of a baseball depends on its spin and velocity.

Briggs followed up with wind tunnel experiments at the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards and Technology) to make even more precise measurements, since he could control most of the variables. He discovered that spin, rather than velocity, was the most important factor in making a pitched ball curve, and that a curveball could drop as much as 17.5 inches on its way from the pitcher's mound to home plate.

In 2018, we reported on a study from Utah State University that attempted to explain the fastball’s unexpected spin in experiments with Little League baseballs. USU scientists shot balls one at a time through a smoke-filled chamber. Two red sensors detected the balls as they raced by, triggering lasers that acted as flashbulbs. They then used particle image velocimetry to calculate the airflow at any given point around the ball. The bottom line: It all comes down to spin rate, spin axis, and the orientation of the ball, and there’s no meaningful aerodynamic difference between a two-seam fastball and a four-seam fastball.

In 2022, two physicists developed a laser-guided velocity measurement system to measure the change in velocity of a baseball during flight, then used that measurement to calculate its acceleration, the various forces acting on the ball, and its lift and drag. presented their approach can also be used for other ball sports such as cricket and football.

Similarly, golf ball dimples reduce drag by creating a turbulent boundary layer of air, while the spin of the ball generates lift by creating a region of higher air pressure on the bottom of the ball than on the top. The surface patterns on volleyballs can also affect their trajectories. Conventional volleyballs have six panels, but more recent designs have eight panels, a hexagonal honeycomb pattern, or dimples. A Study 2019 found that the surface panels on conventional volleyballs can lead to unpredictable trajectories on float serves (which have no spin), and that adjusting the surface patterns could create a more consistent flight.

By a physics point of viewThe float serve is similar to the knuckleball throw in baseball, which is largely unaffected by the Magnus force because it has no spin. The trajectory is determined entirely by how the seams affect the turbulent airflow around the baseball. The seams of a baseball can change the velocity of the air near the surface of the ball, making the ball faster or slower depending on whether the seams are on the top or bottom. The panels on conventional volleyballs have a similar effect.