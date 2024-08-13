Sports
The 10 College Football Freshmen to Watch This Season
Despite all the fuss surrounding the transfer portal, traditional recruiting remains the main key to winning national championships.
And while it can often take two or more years for teams to see the full benefit of a single recruiting class, several Bowl Subdivision programs are poised for an immediate boost from prospects signed last winter. That includes some of the strongest College Football Playoff contenders, including preseason Big Ten co-favorite Ohio State and SEC favorite Georgia.
There are also teams that have plans to have newcomers play key roles after losing seasons, including Nebraska, Colorado and South Carolina. These true freshmen will have the biggest impact on the 2024 season:
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
The best skill player in this year’s cycle, Smith has already cemented a role in the Buckeyes’ receiver rotation. After a few months, the big question surrounding the five-star rookie is: How good can he be? Over time, Smith could develop into Ohio State’s next great receiver. In 2024, he’s expected to play a complementary role to Emeka Egbuka and help a new starting quarterback adjust to the job. But there should be some notable highlights.
QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Matt Rhule has yet to officially name Raiola as the Cornhuskers’ starter, but it’s only a matter of time. Arriving on campus in the spring has helped the Nebraska legacy learn the system and establish himself as one of the most intriguing young prospects in college football. Georgia’s longtime verbal commit chose the Cornhuskers in part for the chance to be in the starting lineup; everyone expects him to do just that. It’s possible the wins will come, and a bowl spot could be in his future.
CB Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
It’s not easy to break into Georgia’s defensive back rotation as a freshman, but Robinson has a chance to earn key snaps for the preseason title favorites. The Bulldogs bring back Daylen Everette as a starting cornerback, while younger players Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey compete for the starting No. 2 spot, giving the five-star out of IMG Academy a chance to crack the two-deep at least early in his career.
WR Cam Coleman, Auburn
Coleman is one of two five-star freshmen receivers playing in this year’s Iron Bowl, along with Alabama’s Ryan Williams. But Williams is a wild card because he wasn’t an early enrollee, making it harder to predict whether he’ll be ready to contribute under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Coleman could change the face of Auburn’s receiver room as a freshman and will certainly provide a spark to a passing game that was woeful a year ago.
P. Rhys Dakin, Iowa
With punting maestro Tory Taylor leaving for the NFL, Iowa will hand the key position to another big Australian in Dakin, who arrives in the Big Ten via Melbourne. The track record of imported punters is strong: Taylor became the second Australian in a row to win the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter at the position when he did so last year, following Rutgers’ Adam Korsak, and Australians took home the award five years in a row from 2013-17.
DE Williams January, Missouri
Missouri appears stuck with starting ends Johnny Walker Jr., the defensive MVP from the Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State, and Michigan State transfer Zion Young. There’s also some depth in holdover Joe Moore III and Georgia transfer Darris Smith. Having veteran bodies atop the depth chart should limit the role for Nwaneri, a five-star prospect and one of the best signees in program history. But his athleticism should play a role in the Tigers’ rotation for the top defensive prospect of last year’s recruiting cycle.
LB Kyngstonn Williams-Asa, Notre Dame
After Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said on signing day that Viliamu-Asa was ready to contribute from the start, a very impressive spring made sure that would be the case. With fall camp just around the corner, the four-star recruit from powerhouse St. John’s Bosco in Bellflower, California, is in position to claim one of the top backup roles at linebacker, likely behind Drayk Bowen at center.
OT Jordan Seaton, Colorado
As expected, Seaton is set to man Sanders’ blind side as a true freshman. While it’s usually not a good idea to throw a rookie into the fire at left tackle, Seaton will almost certainly be an improvement: Colorado allowed 56 sacks last year, second-most in the FBS. Keeping Sanders clean will be one of the deciding factors in whether the Buffaloes take a step forward in 2024 and compete in the new Big 12.
EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Even the most athletically gifted edge players take time to develop, especially in the SEC. But Stewart appears primed to capitalize on the chance for early playing time at South Carolina as a situational rusher, something the Gamecocks desperately need after tying Vanderbilt for last place in the conference with just 21 sacks in 2023.
WR Micah Hudson, Texas Tech
That Hudson was slowed in the spring while recovering from knee surgery makes it difficult to say exactly what role he'll play as a freshman at Texas Tech, whether he'll see more play as an inside receiver or on the outside, for example. But to be clear: Hudson is going to play a lot for the Red Raiders after choosing Tech over offers from every major program in the FBS. “He has a chance to be a generational player,” coach Joey McGuire said at Big 12 media days.
