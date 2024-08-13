How to attend the 2024 US Open Fan Week, free tennis matches, events, schedule – NBC New York

Sports
One of the most exciting moments in tennis is just around the corner: US Open Fan Week.
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Centers Fan Week offers fans the chance to experience the sights and sounds of the prestigious Grand Slam and spend time at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. Best of all, most events are completely free.
Whether you're a die-hard tennis fan, a true foodie or just enjoy a night out in the “City That Never Sleeps”, there's something for everyone during Fan Week.
In preparation for the 2024 US Open, here's everything you need to know about the fun fan week:
When and where is US Open Fan Week?
The week-long event will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the US Open, in Queens, New York, from Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25.
How much does it cost to participate in the US Open Fan Week?
US Open Fan Week is free and open to visitors of all ages. Advance ticket purchases are required for a few premium events.
What events are happening during US Open Fan Week?
The events taking place at this year's US Open are as follows:
US Open Qualifying Tournament
The qualifying rounds will feature 128 men and 128 women competing for 16 main draw spots in each bracket. The matches will take place from Tuesday, August 20 through Friday, August 23.
Legends of the Open
This is a great opportunity to see some legends back on the field!
Tommy Haas, Garbine Muguruza, James Black and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium with an exhibition game scheduled for Monday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Tennis players Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram won silver for Team USA in the men's doubles on Saturday, after multiple tiebreaks against Australia.
Sounds of the Open
Kick off fan week with this live concert at Louis Armstrong Stadium. This year's event will be headlined by Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling country singer Dierks Bentley with special guest Chase Rice.
When: Sunday, August 18 at 7:30pm ET.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Marvel Character Meet & Greet and Comic Book Giveaway
This daily meeting and greeting The USTA and Marvel partnership will include a variety of Marvel-themed activities, including appearances by Marvel characters and comic book signings.
The comic features the world's biggest tennis stars and the Avengers. 15,000 copies are being given away for free.
Dates: August 19-25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Heineken Happy Hour
For the second time ever, the event is hosting a happy hour experience during US Open Fan Week.
Bring your colleagues or friends and enjoy music, tennis and drink specials on Tuesday, August 20 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET.
Recommended Exercises for US Open Main Draw
This is a great opportunity for fans to see their top athletes participate in special workouts at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong and Grandstand between 10am and 5pm ET during US Open Fan Week.
During the rehearsals, fans present can enjoy music and entertainment.
To register for the experience you must have a Fan Access Pass in advance. The training schedule will be up-to-date on USOpen.org.
US Open mixed madness
This new addition to Fan Week is one of a kind: a competitive mixed doubles match featuring some of the best tennis players in the world.
Fans can watch stars team up and compete at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The pairings include Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, and Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The action is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 at 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).
Tickets can be purchased here A portion of the proceeds will go to the USTA Foundation.
Stars of the Open
The evening program on Wednesday, August 21, consists of an exciting tennis demonstration for a good cause.
This exciting event showcases the talents of Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Carlos Alcaraz, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, Juan Martín del Potro, Gabriela Sabatini, Caroline Wozniacki, Andy Roddick, Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula, all on one court.
Tickets can be purchased here A portion of the proceeds will go to the USTA Foundation.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic won a gold medal in the men's singles on Sunday after beating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.
Flavours of the Open
This newer event offers foodies the chance to sample the wide variety of culinary options the US Open has to offer.
On Thursday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the dining experience at Louis Armstrong Stadium will also offer attendees exclusive access to an evening practice.
Flavors of the Open requires a buy ticket.
Wilson Junior Racket Contest
Grab your chance to win a Wilson junior racquet from Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25 from 10am to 5pm (ET).
The popular tennis brand is teaming up with US Open Fan Week to give away 10,000 junior rackets.
To participate, adults must register for free Fan Access Pass and select a time when you will pick them up locally with their children.
Arthur Ashe Children's Day
Arthur Ashe Kids Day is perhaps the most fun event of the fan week and the perfect Saturday outing for families.
The event will take place on Saturday 24th August and is open to people of all ages. Activities go beyond tennis and include face painting, hair beading and braiding, and balloon artistry, among many other workshops.
The event starts at 9:30am and lasts until 4pm ET.
A full breakdown Arthur Ashe Kids Day can be found at USOpen.org.
Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American at the US Open, discusses his tournament so far this year and why the Americans have had such a long drought at their own Grand Slam.
