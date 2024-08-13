Paris 2024 in Review: Unforgettable Table Tennis Moments

Prelude to LA28 | Stars from the US, Puerto Rico and Brazil shine and set the stage for LA

As Paris 2024 drew to a close, our attention turned to the future, with strong performances from Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz, Team USA’s rising stars and Brazil’s Hugo Calderano setting the stage for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Team USA’s table tennis players in particular gained invaluable experience in Paris, further bolstered by a surge in popularity following an inspiring clash with the US men’s basketball team and stars such as Stephen Curry (pictured above) drawing even more fans to the sport. These athletes are now positioned as key figures to watch in the years ahead, their performances a reminder that the journey of Olympic excellence is still ongoing, with the next chapter already in sight.

Iconic Flag Bearers | Table Tennis Stars Shine During Opening and Closing Ceremonies

The opening ceremony of Paris 2024 was a celebration of the global impact of table tennis, with several athletes proudly serving as flag bearers for their countries. Ma Long (China), Chelsea Edghill (Guyana), Sharath Kamal (India), Neda Shahsavari (Iran), Ni Xia Lian (Luxembourg), Fabio Rakotoarimanana (Madagascar), Fathimath Dheema Ali (Maldives), Santoo Shrestha (Nepal) and Priscila Tommy (Vanuatu) were among those who led their countries into the stadium, highlighting the sport’s prominence on the global stage. Meanwhile, world number one Sun Yingsha, the 23-year-old Chinese table tennis player who won two gold medals and one silver at the Games, took centre stage at the closing ceremony, representing Asia. She ceremonially extinguished the Olympic flame on Sunday evening, together with athletes from other continents, the International Olympic Committee refugee team and IOC President Thomas Bach.

The comeback of the supermom | Britt Eerland returns to the Olympic podium

Dutch table tennis player Britt Eerland made a remarkable comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, her third appearance at the Games after Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. After taking a step back from the sport in 2023 to welcome her daughter, she returned to action just four months after giving birth, determined to qualify for the Games. Eerland reached the round of 16, where she lost to eventual gold medallist Chen Meng, a display of resilience and the balance she maintains between athletic excellence and motherhood.

Paralympic athlete Melissa Tapper is competing in her third Olympic Games

Australian star Melissa Tapper continued to break barriers at Paris 2024 by competing in her third consecutive Olympic and Paralympic Games. Known for her pioneering spirit, Tapper has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in sport and served as an inspiration to many.

Historic First Appearances | New Countries Step onto the Olympic Table Tennis Podium

The global reach of table tennis was on full display at Paris 2024, with several athletes making historic first appearances for their countries. Fabio Rakotoarimanana (Madagascar), Fathimath Dheema Ali (Maldives), Santoo Shrestha (Nepal), Vladislav Ursu (Moldova) and Vicky Wu (Fiji) were all the first players from their countries to qualify for the Olympic Games. Their participation marked a significant moment in the expansion of the sport, bringing new voices and cultures to the Olympic stage.

Table tennis spans the ages | Miwa Harimoto and Ni Xia Lian compete

Paris 2024 showcased the diversity and inclusivity of table tennis, with 16-year-old Miwa Harimoto of Japan and 61-year-old Ni Xia Lian of Luxembourg representing the age extremes in the competition. Harimoto became the youngest table tennis medalist after Japan’s silver in the women’s team, while Ni Xia Lian made history as the oldest player to win at the Olympics.

Incredible atmosphere | Passion and enthusiasm at Paris 2024

The atmosphere at the Paris 2024 Olympic Table Tennis Competition was nothing short of electric. Over 230,000 spectators filled the South Paris Arena 4, creating an unforgettable environment that was as much a part of the competition as the athletes themselves. With notable figures such as French football legend Zinedine Zidane and NBA star Anthony Edwards, the passion and enthusiasm of the crowd was palpable.

Bruna Alexandre shines as first Brazilian participant in the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Bruna Alexandre made history at Paris 2024 by becoming the first athlete to represent Brazil at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Alexandre’s participation in the women’s team event marked a major milestone in Brazilian sporting history. Her journey from young talent to national legend is an inspiration to athletes around the world and shows the power of resilience and determination.

As we look back on these incredible moments from Paris 2024, it’s clear that table tennis continues to captivate and inspire on the Olympic stage. The stories of triumph, perseverance and historic achievements have left a lasting legacy that will resonate throughout the sporting world for years to come. But the Paris 2024 journey isn’t over yet. Stay tuned for more memorable moments from the sport’s 10th edition as we continue to look back on this unforgettable Olympic Games tomorrow.