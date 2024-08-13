Sports
Netherlands beat Canada by 5 wickets in International Cricket Champion League
By Jeniffer Achieng
The competitive match between two strong nations Netherlands and Canada was played in Sports Spark Duivesteijn Voorburg Netherlands. Of the matches that Canada and Netherlands have played against each other, Canada won once and Netherlands came out as champion in many cases. The fascinating match was not broadcasted live on television, but fans tuned in to fancode for live streaming.
Canada won the toss but chose to bat first. Canada suffered their first loss in five matches in the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League as they were defeated by 5 wickets by their opponents the Netherlands. Canada finished on 194 all out in their innings and in the 46th over the Netherlands triumphed and finished on 195 for five.
Dutch top batsman Max O'Dowd was named player of the match after taking the lead with 79 and eighty-four in his 119-ball innings. The Canadian batting attack was led by wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva with 65 runs from 90 balls.
Dutch top batsmen Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt were in control until former Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar took three wickets in his second bowling. Kirton departed after scoring four balls for one run, Harsh Thaker added 35, opener Dilpreet Bajwa added 25 and Bin Zafar 22
To be honest, we didn't bowl that badly, our players needed 40-odd overs to get the runs. All in all, it wasn't a bad game from us, just a few small areas to improve on, said new Canadian captain Nicholas Kirton.
Flying Dutchmen Captain Scott Edward played a crucial role in the team's victory. I would like to congratulate my team for the good work, they worked hard and prepared well. We look forward to more victories in the upcoming matches, he told the media.
The best Dutch bowler was Kyle Klein who took four wickets at the cost of 33 runs. In the International Cricket ranking, the Netherlands and Canada were respectively in 14th and 15th position. Canada will face the USA in 19th place and the Netherlands again on 17 August.
|
