Catamount Football Home Opener Scheduled for Television

Cullowhee, NC Western Carolina’s 2024 opener against Campbell has been earmarked for linear television as part of the Ingles Southern Conference Game of the Week package with Nexstar Media Group and presented by Ingles Markets, the conference office announced today.

Western Carolina's “White Out Whitmire” home game with Campbell on Saturday, September 7, has been moved to a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff to accommodate the television broadcast. The game will also be available via online streaming on ESPN+ (Paid subscription required) or ESPN3 (cable/satellite subscription required).

The Catamounts and Campbell Camels will meet for only the third time in series history, although the first two meetings took place in 1937 and 1939. The school hiatus from football for 58 years before reviving the program in 2008. They played their first season as a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) and finished 5-6 in 2023.

WCU will once again look to “White Out Whitmire” as it opens the 50th anniversary celebration of Whitmire Stadium. The Catamounts will once again wear their home white Nike uniforms, and all fans are encouraged to wear their Catamount white gear to the game. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will also receive a free commemorative “White Out Whitmire” T-shirt.

Nearly 200 Catamount football alumni are returning to the Valley as the best game day atmosphere in the SoCon comes alive again for the first of five exciting home games in Cullowhee. Game day on September 7 will feature the first performances by the “Pride of the Mountains” Marching Band and the traditional “Freshmen Run” as WCU’s newest additions lead the football team onto the field for the first time in 2024.

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Ingles Markets and The SoCon are continuing their broadcast partnership with plans for six scheduled televised games between schools in the conference, beginning on August 29 and ending on November 23. The games, dubbed “SoCon Saturday,” will air in all six states of the league on a network of Nexstar stations.

The Nexstar affiliates that have the opportunity to broadcast the Ingle SoCon Game of the Week are: ECBD (Charleston), WMYT (Charlotte), WWCW (Lynchburg/Roanoke) and WYCW (Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville). While not a Nexstar station, WMUB (Macon), Mercer University Broadcasting, will also air some games.

“The Southern Conference’s continued relationship with Nexstar provides significant opportunities for regional television coverage in the Southeast for SoCon football teams and their institutions,” said SoCon Commissioner Michael Cross. “We look forward to our fans, alumni, and current and prospective students having the opportunity to experience the exceptional, championship-caliber football that takes place on SoCon Saturdays. ‘It’s All Here’ in the SoCon and we thank Nexstar and Ingles Markets for their support.”

Seven of the league's nine football schools will be featured at least once during the six scheduled season games that will be simulcast on ESPN+ (Paid subscription required) or ESPN3 (cable/satellite subscription requiredFour of the showcase games are non-conference matchups hosted by SoCon schools, with the two November games including conference showdowns between Furman and ETSU (Nov. 16) and ETSU at VMI (Nov. 23).

Catamount Head Football Coach Kerwin Bell will join WCU's three other fall sports head coaches Karen Glover (VB), Chad Miller (WSOC) and Jesse Norman (XC) – for the2024CatamountFall Sports Preview Facebook LIVEevent, on location of Catamount-Jaxe (114 Market St.) in Cullowheeon on Wednesday, August 14. Fans can see the show at the official Facebook page of Catamount Athletics (fb.com/catamountsports) from 6pm

Season tickets for Western Carolina's five-game home schedule for 2024are on sale now through the WCU Athletics Ticket Office, by phone at (828) 227-2401 and in person at the box office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center, or online at CatamountSports.com. Ticket options include general admission, reserved bleacher and rear seating, with a Family Zone four-pack in Section FF.All season ticket orders, including credit card, cash and check, will be charged a $10 transaction fee.

Single-game tickets and game-day parking for all five WCU home gamesat Whitmire Stadium/Waters Field are also available for purchase to the public through the WCU Athletics Ticket Office. Game day parking passes are $15 in advance and $20 if purchased on the spot on the day of the match.

Nexstar Football Broadcast Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Aug 29 Presbyterian at Mercer, 7:00pm

Sept. 7 Campbell at Western Carolina, 1:00 p.m..

September 14 North Greenville at The Citadel, afternoon

September 28 Portland State at Chattanooga, 7:00 p.m.

Nov 16 Furman at ETSU, afternoon

Nov 23 ETSU at VMI, afternoon

Western Carolina completed its 13th preseason practice Tuesday morning, working out for two hours in shells or uppers, meaning helmets and shoulder pads, with plans to wear full protection Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s off day. The Catamounts will hold their second preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 17. with an updated time of 1:00 PM.

Each of WCU's preseason football practices is open to the public. It is respectfully requested that spectators be seated away from the stadium and avoid standing on the field or along the sidelines for safety. Seats on the west side of the stadium (opposite the press box) should be used for scrimmage dates.Training times are subject to change.

WCU opens the 2024 season with a pre-Labor Day rally in the state capital against No. 24/22 NC State, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the Catamount Sports Network with the Pepsi Pregame Show airing at 6 p.m.

2024 Catamount Football Preseason Practice Schedule:

Wed, Aug 14 Exercise #14 08:30 – 11:00 (full pads)

Thursday, August 15 No training (day off)

Fri, Aug 16 Exercise #15 08:30 – 11:00 (helmets)

Sat, Aug 17Match #2(Exercise #16) CHANGED TIME 1:00 PM (full pads)

Sun., Aug 18 No practice team building

Mon, Aug 19 First day of fall classes at WCU

Important dates in Catamount Athletics and Catamount Football:

Wed, Aug 14 Catamount Fall Sports PreviewFacebook LIVE from Catamount Jaxe (6pm)

Fri, Aug 16 WCU New Student Meeting (Ramsey Center, 5:00 p.m.)

Sun., Aug 18Catamount Women's Football Home Opener vs. UNC Asheville (7:00 p.m.)

Mon, Aug 19 First Day of School for Fall Semester Cullowhee

Fri, Aug 23Catamount Volleyball Exhibition vs. Gardner-Webb (Ramsey, 6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, August 292024 Catamount Footballseason opener at NC State (Raleigh, 7 p.m.)

Fri, Sept 6The Bob Waters Memorial Sequoyah National Golf Club (Cherokee, NC)

Sat, Sept 72024 Catamount Football Home Game Opener,against Campbell (1:00 p.m.,updated)