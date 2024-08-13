Boys golf, girls tennis moved to fall 2025





Williamsburg boys golf coach Brad Schaefer and Cooper Bott check pin placement during a match during the 2023 season. (File photo)



Boys in class 4A have been getting golf lessons in the fall for a while now. That makes sense, because there are many schools that sign up for this.

However, in a joint press release, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced that all remaining golf classes (1A, 2A and 3A) and girls tennis will be fall sports beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

No teams in the Hometown Current region have a tennis program, but this will have an impact on the boys' golf programs.

The changes were implemented by the two boards to address the busy schedule for spring sports events.

Our member schools have been asking for years for ways to alleviate the busy spring sports seasons, IGHSAU Executive Director Erin Gerlich said in a press release Monday.

The new changes provide relief in an already busy spring and give the IGHSAU and IHSAA the opportunity to further enhance the state tennis and golf tournaments.

A lot of work has gone into this process and we appreciate all the input we have received on these changes, Gerlich said.

In total, eight sports are played in the spring. That number will be six from next year.

The fall sports season consists of seven sports: soccer, volleyball, cross country for boys and girls, swimming for girls, golf for boys and tennis for girls.

Other factors also played a role in the decision.

For boys, the fall is expected to provide good courses and playing conditions, and the high school season will follow hot on the heels of summer, when most golfers have had a chance to work on their game, IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said in a news release Monday.

The reasoning behind the decision is logical, but some coaches say it could be detrimental to golf programs at smaller schools.

“I am extremely disappointed in this decision. In my opinion, this is the end of boys golf for small schools in the state,” said Williamsburg boys golf coach Brad Schaefer.

We will have to look carefully at the schedules and see how we can arrange it so that children can also do dual sports if they want to.

Smaller schools may not have enough players to even field a scoring team for golf, and athletes must now choose between golf and cross country or soccer, or try to do both at the same time.

“My biggest concern is how many guys will continue to play golf now that football season is upon us,” said Belle Planie boys golf coach Andy Dahlquist.

Over the past few years, a large number of my players have played football.

It is common to play a dual sport, especially in the spring sports. But that can be more difficult because of the large difference in training between golf and the other two fall sports for boys.

I believe that track and golf seasons can work well for an athlete with proper planning, but soccer is a different sport that requires more strategy and training time, Dahlquist said.

The weather may be better in the fall to start the season, but conditions in Iowa in late September and October are unpredictable. You never know what you're going to get.

The weather and playing conditions will be better early on, but not great during the postseason. Exactly the opposite of what we have now (in the spring), Schaefer said.

One final thing to consider is how many golf courses have their tournament calendars that extend into the fall, or even into October.

Both Coach Schaefer and Dahlquist expressed concerns about course availability and how this could impact scheduling.

Courses are fine with giving up a day or two in April and May for competitions when the weather isn’t ideal. Now they’re giving up August and September at the end of their revenue season, Schaefer said.

Late summer and fall can be very busy times for a golf course compared to early spring, Dahlquist adds.

Schools and golf courses have one year to work through the logistics of the change and adapt.