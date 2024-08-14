Hopes and Dreams for the 2024 WSU Football Season, Part 4

This is the fourth in what has quickly become a season preview series for the 2024 WSU football season. My third dream for the season is to find here.

Dream 4: A quarterback

I’ve written and rewritten three or four times now about the quarterback situation at WSU for the upcoming season. I honestly don’t remember what I said publicly, what I only let my friends read, and what words didn’t escape the constant search for meaning that goes on between my ears.

With clarity and practicality in mind, let's talk about five ways to figure out what kind of quarterback will rule the roost this fall.*

*For what it's worth, Mateer seemed like the clear option for the position in the spring game. That could change this fall, but since I'm not in the camp, I can't predict how people have played or grown over time.

1) Are they effective traffic officers?

You know, sometimes when a head coach is on the hot seat and hasn’t been fired yet, there’s always someone who says that what people don’t understand is how great this guy is six days a week. That’s going to be hard to replace. I feel like people say that about Andy Reid all the time, maybe because he was the anything-but-the-title coach for most of his Hall of Fame career. Either way, that’s more true than people can understand, and it’s true for quarterbacks, too.

Not necessarily in a Sunday-Friday way, but in a play-to-play way. The first job a quarterback has to do is keep the trains running on time. They call the play, execute the moves, make sure the team is lined up correctly, and call the snap count. They also touch the ball on every play, so even on run plays they control the means of production*.

*What does that mean in contrast to BarbieQuarterbacks are fascists. Definitively anyway.

So the first thing you need to know about a quarterback is can they do all of these things? Does the offense flow smoothly? Can we line up on time and correctly, every time? Do we get pre-snap penalties? Everyone gets them, but an offense that gets a lot of them probably has a pretty bad traffic cop at quarterback.

Does the coach call pre-snap motions? Do we ever run no huddle? How quick is the defensive line off the ball (which would tell us how often we change the snap count)? These are all indicators of whether or not an offensive coordinator thinks the quarterback is a good traffic cop.

While it’s not the most glamorous aspect of quarterbacking, it’s the first thing coaches typically look at. It’s easy to wax poetic about how a QB can raise the ceiling of an offense, but it’s wise to consider how they can both raise that ceiling and provide a foundation for the other 10 players on the field to operate off of.

2) Are they an F1 driver?

Formula 1 drivers are not the ones who drive the car on the track, they dictate it.

I could, if I were a little offensive lineman, say that's about how good the quarterback is. But I'm above that.

What I mean by this question is, can they operate a system, or do they just tell people where to go? Traffic cops tell people when to drive, but basically everyone does their own thing. You listen to the traffic cop because you want to drive safely, not because they are some kind of traffic maestro. Conversely, Louis Hamilton makes tens of millions of dollars a year because he is a genius. F1 drivers take a piece of machinery that hundreds of people have played a part in and make it sing. The designers, builders and planners can understand why something needs to go fast, but only the drivers can make it go as fast as it can. F1 drivers don’t facilitate the car around the track, they dictate it. Those who do it well, like Louis Hamilton, practice alchemy. Where the greats get the extra time I don’t know, but anyone can see when a teammate outpaces the other – who apparently has the exact same car – time and time again.

Quarterbacks apply the same kind of alchemy.

You also notice when a driver has no alchemy and is much more of a facilitator than anyone is comfortable with (sorry Logan Sargeant, I'm sure you'll do a great job in IndyCar next year).

Quarterbacks perform the same kind of alchemy. I'm not talking about their throwing accuracy or deep ball. I'm not talking about their running ability, their escapism or their stature. I'm talking about their understanding of the offense.

Their ability to change the play at the line of scrimmage when it’s clear the defense has guessed correctly in the huddle. I’m talking about a QB’s ability to read a defense and go to their third read because they know it’s going to be open. I’m talking about the thousands of hours they’ve spent watching film, talking to the play caller, and throwing to their receivers that know the route needs to be a little more vertical this time, or the ball needs to be a little lower this time.

Some quarterbacks are so good at pulling the right levers that they will even invoke the pass protection scheme and switch to other schemes when they see a problem.

But it’s all hidden from us on the outside. Even someone who’s been immersed in it for a lifetime can’t see this aspect of quarterback play almost immediately after he leaves the room where it’s happening. Think of the way Tony Romo called NFL games that first year, and the way he calls them now, and you’ll understand what I’m talking about.

So if the point of quarterback alchemy is that you can’t see it from the outside, how do we know if Mateer (or whoever takes the snap for us this fall) has it? You look to the trees to see the wind, my sweet summer child.

How open are our receivers? How often do they run confused back to the huddle? What is the season-long score of my bad chest-beating, QB vs WRs?

How do you feel when the quarterback makes a quick decision? Confident? Excited? Or how did you feel when Russel Wilson did a three-step drop and fired a long fade in 2021?

My favorite way to read how a quarterback is affecting the trees right now is to see what they do against a zone blitz look. This is where a defense takes pass rushers from unusual spots and plays zone coverage behind the blitz. Defenses typically play man-to-man coverage when they blitz, but the zone blitz changed the game* not because it created more sacks, but because it forced quarterbacks to check the ball to receivers quickly and had defenders ready to tackle them for a small gain. It’s a great third-and-long defense because it forces QBs to throw the ball just before first downs And keeps defenders in great position to make the tackle short of the line. A quarterback skilled in the alchemical arts will see this and find a way to throw the ball to an open receiver beyond the first down line. A quarterback who facilitates the offense on the field will throw the three-yard hook and the offense will score.

*I believe if you trust my lying memory, I specifically want to stop the Run n Shoot Houston Oiler attacks.

3) Is it the ground or the apple?

Gravity exists, and while I'm borrowing a metaphor more applicable to basketball savants like Steph Curry, the point is much the same. Is this player warping the defense?

To be effective, violations require a troublemaker.

To be effective, offenses need a troublemaker. A player (preferably players) who can trick the defense into slowing them down. A devastating receiver can force defenders to start their safeties higher up the field. A great offensive line can force a team to play more big, slow linebackers instead of speedy defensive backs, or simply put more people at the line of scrimmage to stop the run. If we think of defenses as a big net, standout offensive players force that net to weaken some parts of themselves to strengthen others.

This is often the quarterback. A QB who can use his offensive system like John Wick uses a pencil can check for plays that the defense can’t anticipate, making them easier and more accessible for his teammates to exploit. A QB who can throw a great long ball can force a defense to play an extra deep safety, making the run game easier. A QB with pinpoint accuracy can throw players open against man coverage, forcing a team into zone. A quarterback who can run the ball for touchdowns can prevent defenders from quickly crashing on runs, allowing the RB to break more tackles and run for more yards. As one of only two players touching the ball on every play, having a quarterback that defenses have to trick in some way to slow him down is incredibly useful.

So how do we know when we have a player who is going to exert gravity on a defense? How do we know if something is art, or something more depraved than that? As Justice Potter Stewart said in 1964, I know it when I see it.

Which means it’s really obvious. Their EA rating isn’t a bad abbreviation either. Can they throw a deep ball all the way to the ocean? Do they duck, duck, dive, duck and dodge their way past rushers and complete a pass for a first down? If it makes you stand up and take notice, I promise the defense will take notice too.

4) To be determined.

Listen, I put the ish next to five(ish) for a reason. Plus we still have a few weeks before Portland State. Maybe we'll work our way back to the last two before, or after. Honestly, that might be more fun. Either way, let me know what you think of these three; or what you'd add for the last two!