



The Olympics are like the World Cup final for me, Winston told Cricbuzz as he described his emotions during the race. I am not one to show much emotion but this was a surreal moment. I have never felt like this before. Winston Benjamin was a key figure in the West Indies cricket team from 1986 to 1995, playing 21 Tests and 85 ODIs for the Caribbean team. However, son Rai Benjamin represents the United States. He was born in the US, so we celebrate him as much as the Americans do, Winston explained. I know what it meant to him to win an individual gold medal… To do that is phenomenal. To the great joy of his father, Rai Benjamin won the gold medal in the 4x400m relay with the American team at Paris 2024 with an Olympic record of 2:54.43. Rai Benjamin is one of Winston's six children. He had a diverse sports background before turning his attention to athletics. According to Winston, Rai was free to choose what he wanted to do growing up. He played American football as a quarterback before a coach at university noticed his talent for track and field. “It makes me very happy to see him win the ultimate prize in the sport of his choice,” Winston said. Winston Benjamin continues to contribute to cricket through his academy in Antigua.

