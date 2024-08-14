Sports
Attack strikes back with strong showing
Florida State practiced for the second straight day Tuesday morning. It’s starting to feel like the season has begun, as the Seminoles broke out their black scout team jerseys for the first time this fall and spent about a half hour scouting at the end of the session. That means preparations are ramping up for the season opener against Georgia Tech.
It felt like a good drill from the offense – perhaps the most complete start-to-finish session we've seen from the unit this preseason. The quarterbacks delivered accurate passes and the wide receivers made the most of their opportunities with some tough catches. Consistency is still a work in progress, but this was a step in the right direction after some dominant performances from the defense last week.
READ MORE: Florida State lands in top 10 of AP Top 25 poll to start 2024 season
NoleGameday was present at the session and below are some observations of different position groups and players.
A number of NFL teams had personnel watching the workout, including the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. A full house, that's for sure.
Ryan Fitzgerald missed the ball from 44 yards early in practice. He responded in the special teams period by scoring from 32 and 45 yards. Jake Weinberg made two kicks from the same distance.
Solid day for DJ Uiagalelei, showing off his arm talent and getting involved on the ground. He had a great throw in team drills, leading and hitting Lawrance Toafili in stride for a long touchdown with Fentrell Cypress II covering. Good route from Toafili and better passing from Uiagalelei. He followed up the day with a TD throw to Kyle Morlock in the back of the endzone, lobbing the ball over the outstretched hands of Conrad Hussey. Uiagalelei came back with a dart to Jalen Brown in the middle of the field with multiple defenders in the area. The pass was strong enough to get to the wide receiver before any of the defensive backs could get to him.
Everyone knows Uiagalelei isn’t Jordan Travis when it comes to mobility, but he still gets to make some plays with his legs. He had a short touchdown run in team drills after realizing no one was open and following one of his offensive linemen as he climbed into the pocket and sprinted inside.
Malik Benson has had some of his better practices recently, and that's good for Florida State. He's been steadily improving his consistency with the season only two weeks away. Benson ran a nice route on 1-on-1s to create some space on Azareye'h Thomas for a catch in the back of the end zone. He followed that up with a deep drive in team drills after getting open along the sideline. Brock Glenn threw a pass in stride and Benson did the rest, scoring a long touchdown.
Two solid days in a row from Deuce Spann. The veteran wide receiver created a lot of space on his routes, but didn't drop many passes on the ground. Spann caught a touchdown on 1-and-1s and easily beat Shyheim Brown on a route over the middle with his acceleration in the same period. There's definitely a role for Spann in this offense if he plays like this.
Jalen Brown is someone Mike Norvell and Ron Dugans have spoken highly of over the past week, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to criticism. Norvell took the young receiver to task during 1-on-1s following a route into the end zone. It was tough coaching, but Brown took it in stride and responded, making multiple catches in team drills.
Samuel Singleton is another young player who is on the right track. His confidence seems to have taken a step forward since the first pre-season practice game, allowing him to play freely when he is on the field. Singleton put together a nice move on a veteran defender to freeze the play and create extra yardage on a run.
Concentration is no problem for Jaylin Lucas. Blake Nichelson tipped a pass from Brock Glenn into the air in team drills. Lucas followed him and came up with the deflection in the middle of the field to prevent a disaster for the offense.
Don't underestimate the speed and agility of Kam Davis. His size is something that awes people, but the kid can move better than you might expect. He also made a nice move on a defender in the open field, which gave him more space on the sideline.
Kentron Poitier came down with a contested catch in the end zone. Darion Williamson matched him with an even more difficult catch, spinning back to the ball and hauling it in near the corner of the end zone.
Lawayne McCoy, BJ Gibson and Ja'Khi Douglas all caught touchdowns on 1-on-1s. Douglas made his catch in the back of the end zone with a defender in tight coverage, barely touching a toe down. Mike Norvell was fired up after the play.
Redshirt freshman Andre' Otto has put himself in position to play a role for this team in 2024. He battled with Tomiwa Durojaiye on a few physical reps in 3-on-2s against the defensive line. Strong effort from the youngster.
Amaree Williams continues to emerge and it's clear the Seminoles will have a hard time keeping him off the field this season. Williams earned praise from Mike Norvell and tight ends assistant coach Preston Brady for his blocking efforts against the defensive line and linebackers. He fought through physical coverage from Ashlynd Barker for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone on 1-on-1s late in practice.
Tough prey for Jerrale Powers on the sideline, with Blake Nichelson hot on his heels.
Marvin Jones Jr. came up with an early sack, exploded off the edge and overpowered Jeremiah Byers to get to DJ Uiagalelei before the game could even begin. He had another physical rep against the veteran offensive tackle in 3-on-2s. Those two have battled it out this past week.
Nice moment from sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer where his knowledge of the defense was on full display. He saw a defender not in the right spot for the snap and yelled at the player to change his formation. The music was playing so loudly in the IPF that Cryer had to step forward and physically push the player to where he needed to be. Cryer read it and quickly stopped a running play. It’s clear he’s operating at a high level now.
Shyheim Brown nearly intercepted a pass on 1-on-1s after running a route and getting the ball in his hands. He was frustrated with himself after the play for not finishing.
Ashlynd Barker received a pass in the end zone, but the pass ended up on the ground as an incomplete pass.
Cam Riley and Patrick Payton combined for a quick tackle for loss in team drills. Riley has quickly transitioned to the defensive scheme. He is not often out of position.
Daniel Lyons has taken a step forward this pre-season, being a force in 1-on-1s and recording a tackle for loss after quickly getting into the backfield in team drills.
Cai Bates intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone after covering a wide receiver tightly. It was hard to tell if he got a foot on the ground, but Patrick Surtain Sr. was quick to give the true freshman the benefit of the doubt, yelling, “That counts, Cai.”
Byron Turner Jr. was noted for a straight tackle for loss in team drills. He exploded out of his stance and arrived just as the ball was being passed.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell reflects on second practice game with two weeks to go until kickoff
Stay withNoleGamedayfor more FREE Florida State Football Coverage throughout the fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on andTwitter,Facebook,Instagram,And TikTok
FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive DB Attack
FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds, But Defense Remains Competing
FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: The Location Changes, But the Work Remains the Same
FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: 'Noles wrap up 11th practice with eyes on Jacksonville
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/fsu/florida-state-seminoles-college-football/fsu-football-fall-camp-observations-offense-punches-back-with-strong-showing-from-wide-receivers-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Attack strikes back with strong showing
- President Widodo Guarantees Cash Bonuses for Olympic Medalists
- 'Huge success': Retired general on Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russia
- Former West Indian cricketer cherishes Olympic glory of son Rai Benjamins
- Federal authorities step up rabies bait drops in Vermont
- Blue Sky: Social media site reports surge in new UK users after Elon Musk’s riot remarks | Science & Technology News
- Austin orders additional naval assets to Middle East amid rising tensions > U.S. Department of Defense > Defense Department News
- Surveillance cameras capture moment 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits California
- The Story Behind North and South Korea's Selfies at the Paris Olympics
- Trump on relations with Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Xi Jinping: Getting along with them is a good thing, not a bad thing”
- Will Keir Starmer's call to Iranian president change his retaliation against Israel?
- NHL News: Rare Offer Sheet Unicorn Spotted in the West