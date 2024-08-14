Girls Tennis Review – Miami Valley Today





Troy's Allison Straughn attempts a volley as doubles partner Maile Romberger looks on against Sidney on Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy's Kimber Connors hits a backhand against Sidney on Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy's Maile Romberger hits a forehand against Sidney in doubles on Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today TROY — Legendary Troy tennis coach Mark Goldner finds himself in an unusual position this season. The Trojans are initially led by Nina Short, but after that every position is up for grabs. “I would say we're a work in progress,” Goldner said after a 5-0 win over Sidney in the home opener Tuesday at Troy High School. “Usually I have a pretty good idea of ​​where everybody's going to play at the beginning of the season. There might be one or two spots, but I don't know for sure. “But this year it's different. We have 16 girls (with little varsity experience). After Nina (Short) it's pretty open. You'll probably see a lot of different combinations.” And three of the Trojans' first four games come against Centerville B, Beavercreek B and Tippecanoe — three of the toughest teams on their schedule. “I don't mind,” Goldner said. “Playing tough is the only way to get better. I always enjoy going to Centerville. They have 10 courts and you can watch everybody play.” In the season opener, Troy lost 4-1 to Centerville B. In the singles, Short defeated Noelle Abend 6-3, 6-4; Kimber Connors lost to Lena Sears 6-0, 6-2 and Harmeera Sandhu lost to Vidya Amelia 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Maile Romberger and Allison Straughn lost to Peyton Moore and Bella Lopez 6-2, 6-0 and Savannah Gibson and Mary White lost to Olive-Young Link and Arthee Thambi-Pillai 6-3, 6-1. Troy bounced back on Tuesday against Sidney. In singles, Short defeated Lexi Spade 6-0, 6-1; Calista Hicks defeated Laila Caudill 6-1, 6-0 and Connors defeated Lecelend Burrus 6-2, 6-0. In doubles, Romberger and Straughn defeated Haley Dietz and Joni Martin 6-1, 6-3 and White and Gibson defeated Anna Ervin and Serenity Nichols 6-1, 6-2. Lehman starts season The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 loss to Milton-Union. “Probably the best game we've played in my 10 years of coaching against Milton-Union,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “Charlotte (Spaidel) showed a lot of fight in her game and Ashreal (Alvarez) lost a marathon at third singles. Our first doubles team lost a lot of close games. Kyla (McGinnis) got promoted from second doubles after an injury. The second doubles team is both beginners, but they're getting better every day.” In singles, Peyton Henderson defeated Spoedel 6-4, 6-2; Aubrey Twentier defeated Brooklyn Fortkamp 6-0, 6-1 and Grace Amman defeated Alvarez 6-3, 3-6, 11-9. In doubles, Grace Leffew and Penelope Bobic defeated Eliza Westerheide and McGinnis 6-2, 6-2 and Violet Hess and Brooke Metzger defeated Dublin Cooper and Kali Pleasant 6-1, 6-2. Sports editor Rob Kiser can be reached via [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://miamivalleytoday.com/girls-tennis-roundup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos