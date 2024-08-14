Benalla table tennis results: Owls, Taipans and Opossums dominate





A-class: The Owls' John Bajada and Patrick Cornell defeated the Plovers' William Tong and Xavier Rhodes 4-1. Bajada defeated Tong in a thrilling five-set match, while Cornell defeated Rhodes in five sets. The Owls won the doubles in three sets, while Bajada convincingly defeated Rhodes in the reverse singles and Tong recorded a hard-fought three-set victory over Cornell. The Taipans' Stephen Lane and Sienna Bajada defeated the Redbacks' Paul Hossack and Matt Parkinson 4-1. Lane defeated Hossack in three sets, while Bajada defeated Parkinson in four sets. In the doubles, the Taipans won in four sets, while in the reverse singles, Lane defeated Parkinson in three sets and Hossack won a match in five sets against Bajada. The Possums, Flynn Mosley and Max O'Loughlan, defeated the Kookaburras, Brian Harrington and James Depio, 4-1. Harrington defeated Mosley in four sets, while O'Loughlan won a four-setter against Depio. The Possums won the doubles in four sets, while O'Loughlan and Mosley defeated Harrington and Depio in three sets in the singles. The Kangas, Jamhal McDonald and Phil Keast, played the Yellowbellies, Michelle Feldtmann and Christian Squires. McDonald beat Feldtmann in four sets, while Squires continued the trend of young players beating veterans with a five-set victory over Keast. The Yellowbellies won the doubles in four sets, after which Squires came back from a two-set deficit to beat McDonald in five sets. After the match was decided, the last single was not played and the Yellowbellies won 3-1. The All Stars, Julien Timmins and Logan Hyland, played the Galahs, Gareth Burnell and Wesley Shea. Burnell won convincingly in three sets against Timmins and Shea defeated Hyland, also in three sets. The Galahs won the doubles in straight sets. Timmins defeated Shea in three sets, and Burnell defeated Hyland, giving the Galahs a 4-1 victory. B-class: The Bullants, John Chiswell and Daniel Wright, won 4-1 against Carol Perry and John Spencer of the Wombats. Chiswell defeated Perry in four sets and Wright defeated Spencer in five. The Wombats then won the doubles by coming back from a two-set deficit in five sets. Perry lost to Wright and Chiswell defeated Spencer in four sets. The Rosellas, Mehdi Zamani and Ray Grant, won 4-1 against the Joeys, Brian Perry and Braedon Blackford. Zamani defeated Perry in four sets and Grant won in three sets against Blackford. The Rosellas then won the doubles in straight sets. In the reverse singles, Zamani won a tough match in five sets against Blackford and Perry also won a match in five sets, 14-12 in the fifth set against Grant. The Gliders, Chris Goode and Jorge Abunza, played against Pauline Hooper and Laurence Donaldson of the Mozzies. Goode defeated Hooper in straight sets and Donaldson defeated Abunza in four sets. The Gliders then won the doubles in four sets. Goode defeated Donaldson in a thrilling four-set match and Hooper beat Abunza in three sets. The final score was: Gliders 3, Mozzies 2. The Numbats, Alejandro Diaz and Lois Hermiston, won 4-1 over the Frogs, Chris Seely and Saasha Siva. Diaz defeated Seely in a thrilling five-set match, and Hermiston defeated Siva in three sets. The Numbats then won in three sets in the doubles. Next, Diaz defeated Siva in four sets and Seely defeated Hermiston in five sets. C-class: The Crickets, Andrea Cathcart and Val Kipping, won 3-2 over the Hawks, Jack Erickson and Greg Cornell. Cathcart defeated Erickson in five sets, while Cornell defeated Kipping in straight sets. The doubles ended in five sets, with the Hawks winning. In the last two matches, Cathcart defeated Cornell in three sets and Kipping defeated Erickson in five sets. The Doves, Andy Donaldson and Brendan Kipping, won 4-1 against the Falcons, Colin McFarlane and Andrew Morris. Donaldson defeated McFarlane in four sets and Morris won a thrilling five-set match against Kipping. The Doves won the doubles in three sets. Kipping won a five-setter against McFarlane and Donaldson defeated Morris in four.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benallaensign.com.au/sport/benalla-table-tennis-results-owls-taipans-possums-dominate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos