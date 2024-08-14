MAX60 Cricket brings star cast to Cayman in August





The Cayman Islands is set to become the epicentre of international cricket as it proudly hosts the MAX60 Caribbean, a premier cricket event that promises to bring some of the biggest names in the sport to its shores. Kicking off on 18 August in West Bay, the highly anticipated event marks a major milestone in the islands’ sporting history and offers fans a unique opportunity to witness world-class cricket in their own backyard. A star cast MAX60 Caribbean will feature a spectacular line-up of cricketing legends, guaranteeing thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. Fans can look forward to seeing cricketing icons such as David Warner, Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Shoaib Malik and many more on the field. Their participation will not only add to the prestige of the event but will also provide a series of exciting matches that will captivate audiences both locally and internationally. Venue Transformation: The Jimmy Powell Oval The Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay will be the central venue for this cricketing extravaganza. In preparation for the event, the Oval is undergoing extensive upgrades to meet the standards of a professional cricket facility. These improvements will provide an enhanced experience for both players and spectators, making it the ideal setting for what promises to be an action-packed tournament. The transformation of the Oval will also leave a lasting legacy, providing local cricketers with a prime location to hone their skills long after the event has ended. Unmissable VIP experience For those who want to make their experience truly unforgettable, MAX60 Caribbean offers VIP tickets starting from just $95. These exclusive passes offer access to unlimited food and beverages, along with premium seating that provides the best views of the action. Whether you’re a passionate cricket fan or simply looking for a luxurious day out, the VIP experience ensures you can enjoy the event in style, surrounded by the excitement and energy of world-class cricket. Stimulating local talent One of the most exciting aspects of MAX60 Caribbean is the focus on developing local cricket talent. The event will feature 20 local players, 15 of whom will be drafted and 5 of whom will be linked to various franchises. This initiative underlines Cayman Crickets’ commitment to nurturing local talent and providing them with a platform to compete with and learn from some of the best in the world. These players will not only gain invaluable experience but will also receive significant wages, encouraging them to pursue cricket as a long-term career. A globally broadcast event The excitement of MAX60 Caribbean will extend far beyond the shores of the Cayman Islands, thanks to an impressive line-up of broadcast partners. The event will be broadcast across multiple platforms, allowing cricket fans worldwide to get in on the action. With broadcasters including Sony Sports 1 in India, FOX Sports in Australia, FLOW Sports in the Caribbean and many more, the event will showcase the Cayman Islands to a global audience, further cementing its reputation as a premier destination for international sports. Building the Future of Cayman Cricket MAX60 Caribbean is not just about the present; it is about building a sustainable future for cricket in the Cayman Islands. The event provides local cricket staff and administrators with hands-on experience and specialist training, equipping them with the skills needed to manage and deliver high-profile events in the future. This initiative ensures that the knowledge and expertise gained during MAX60 is retained within the local community, fuelling the growth of cricket for years to come. Cayman Cricket President expressed his excitement and said: “Hosting MAX60 is a dream come true for cricket fans in the Cayman Islands. This event brings some of the biggest names in the sport to our shores and leaves a lasting impression on the local cricket community. We invite everyone to join us for this historic occasion.” With anticipation rising, Cayman Cricket encourages fans and the community to stay tuned for more details on ticket availability and event updates. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary cricket eventMAX60 Caribbean is set to deliver an unforgettable experience!

